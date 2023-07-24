Snowbird Technologies to Present at the National Defense Industrial Association’s (NDIA) Emerging Technologies for Defense Conference
Jacksonville, FL, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Snowbird Technologies today announced that it will present on the topic of contested logistics and additive manufacturing at the inaugural Emerging Technologies for Defense Conference and Exhibition being held August 28-30, 2023, at the JW Marriott in Washington, D.C.
The Emerging Technologies for Defense Conference was created by the NDIA to bring together leaders in defense, industry, and commercial sectors to discuss and promote emerging technologies that will shape national security for the next century. The conference will center on the Department of Defense’s joint mission priorities, working to align defense and industry goals.
Jeremy Heerdink, Vice President of Business Development, will present on behalf of Snowbird Technologies on August 28 at 10:40 AM EST. Snowbird Technologies will present on their submitted abstract “Mobilized Large-Format Additive Manufacturing Bolsters Tactical Readiness.” This topic will go into detail on portable additive manufacturing platforms which allow for parts to be produced onsite and on demand. Portable additive manufacturing is a new capability with the potential to revolutionize the way that the military procures and distributes parts in the field.
“As members of the National Defense Industrial Association, we are committed to being active participants by sharing and promoting emerging technologies and ideas with other leaders in defense and industry,” said Heerdink. “NDIA provides an effective platform where experts and decision-makers can work to improve defense technologies for our warfighters. Industry and small businesses such as Snowbird Technologies play a significant role in developing leading-edge products that will continue to elevate our defense capabilities.”
Snowbird Technologies released its first line of portable, additive manufacturing platforms — SAMM Tech — earlier this year.
To attend the Emerging Technologies for Defense Conference, register at https://www.ndiatechexpo.org/.
