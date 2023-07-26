Union Beverage Packers Implements "Made in America" Green Energy Solution to Drastically Reduce CO2 Footprint

Union Beverage Packers (UBP), a leading bottling plant based in New Jersey and serving clients at the very top of the beverage industry, taking a significant step towards sustainability by adopting cutting-edge green technologies to reduce its CO2 footprint. In a strategic partnership with US Greengineers, a green energy consultant, and Signal Power Group, a Texas-based manufacturer of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) systems, UBP aims to lead the way in environmental stewardship.