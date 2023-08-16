iPOP! Alumni Lucas Till Stars in Netflix Original Romantic Comedy
Los Angeles, CA, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lucas Till, an iPOP! Alumni, is taking the lead in the upcoming Netflix Original romantic comedy "Love at First Sight". The movie is set to premiere on September 15, but the trailer is available on Netflix now for anyone who wants a sneak peek.
Till began his rise to fame at the age of 13, shortly after attending iPOP! He appeared and starred in several movies and shows, and iPOP! continues to celebrate his success!
About iPOP!
iPop! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 20th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
