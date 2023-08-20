Dr. Ernest S. Martin’s Newly Released "The Ministry of Healing" is a Thoughtful Resource That Encourages Awareness of Effective Prayer
“The Ministry of Healing,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Ernest S. Martin, is a thought-provoking resource for anyone seeking insight into the power and comfort found within active prayer.
Melissa, TX, August 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Ministry of Healing”: a potent reminder of key components of the ministry of Jesus. “The Ministry of Healing” is the creation of published author Dr. Ernest S. Martin, who studied pre veterinary medicine at North Dakota State University. He received his DVM from Oklahoma State University. While doing post-doctoral research at OSU, he met his wife, Jan, who was doing graduate work in chemistry. They were married eleven weeks later in 1966. After selling his veterinary practice at age sixty-two, he went to firefighter school and became a volunteer firefighter, and he is currently the chaplain of the Melissa Fire Department. Ernest and his wife, Jan, have four sons, five granddaughters, and one grandson.
Dr. Martin shares, “The Ministry of Healing deals with the issues of faith and how God heals. How often does one hear or say, 'If I just had enough faith, I could be healed?' The author experienced praying for many people who were miraculously healed. He also prayed for people who were not healed. However, every person that Jesus prayed for was healed.
Jesus came not only to pay for our sins and purchase our salvation on the cross, but he came to show us how to walk in the Spirit and to do the works of God. People who have sought God, prayed for healing, been prayed for by others, and are not healed tend to become cynical and say that God does not heal today. Jesus did not heal everyone. He said that he only did the works of his Father.
When the author began to search how to minister like Jesus, he learned that one had to be led by the Spirit and get the mind of God so that the works of God the Father would be glorified by the Son through the power of the Holy Spirit. Before praying for healing, one needs to have the mind of Christ and God’s faith. The seven types of illnesses described in the Word and listed below were revealed to the author by the Holy Spirit.
Curse and Rebellion
Illness unto Death
For the Glory of God
Chastisement Caused by Sin
Demonic Afflictions
Abusing our Bodies
Molding of the Spirit
The purpose of this book is to teach how to pray the prayer of faith and to know the mind of Christ. There is an edict in veterinary medicine to 'do no harm.' Christians need to have this same edict in dealing with human souls for eternity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Ernest S. Martin’s new book will challenge and encourage readers in their pursuit of spreading the positive teachings and prayer practices of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Ministry of Healing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Ministry of Healing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Ernest S. Martin’s new book will challenge and encourage readers in their pursuit of spreading the positive teachings and prayer practices of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Ministry of Healing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Ministry of Healing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
