Digital Gravity Unveils New WhatsApp CRM Tools for SMEs in Dubai
Digital Gravity disrupts customer service with the launch of AI-Powered WhatsApp business support solutions and services.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Digital Gravity, a leading digital transformation solutions provider in the UAE, is excited to announce the launch of its new WhatsApp integration and bot services for businesses in Dubai.
With over 2 billion users worldwide, WhatsApp has become a vital customer communication channel. Digital Gravity's new WhatsApp Business API integration service enables seamless connectivity between company systems and WhatsApp to facilitate automated notifications and two-way conversations at scale.
Key features of Digital Gravity's WhatsApp integration service include:
· Automated messaging - Send appointment reminders, order alerts etc automatically to customers
· Two-way messaging - Enable real-time communication between businesses and customers
· Quick replies - Set up predefined responses to frequently asked questions
· User management - Organize contacts and groups effectively
In addition, Digital Gravity now offers AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot solutions for companies looking to automate customer support, e-commerce and lead generation via conversational interfaces on WhatsApp.
"WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the UAE and a vital tool for companies to engage their customers," said Kashif Faraz, AM of Digital Gravity. "Our new WhatsApp integration and chatbot services will enable businesses to maximize their use of WhatsApp for streamlined operations and enhanced customer experiences."
With cutting-edge capabilities in building chatbots, live chat and social media integrations, Digital Gravity aims to be the go-to WhatsApp solutions provider for enterprises in Dubai looking to integrate WhatsApp business features into their customer engagement strategy.
About Digital Gravity: Digital Gravity is an award-winning digital transformation solutions partner founded in 2015 with offices in Dubai. It builds innovative solutions leveraging emerging technologies like AI, automation and IoT across industry verticals.
