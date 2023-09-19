Digital Gravity is Set to Launch Dubai’s First On-Demand Fuel Delivery App Tank Bay
Digital Gravity’s latest venture, Tank Bay, will allow Dubai residents to order fuel on-demand. The app will cater to the commercial and retail oil and gas sectors as well.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Digital Gravity, a leading Emirati digital transformation company, is poised to disrupt the fuel delivery sector in Dubai with the launch of an on-demand fuel delivery app. Tank Bay. Developed in the UAE, the launch of this innovative app is inspired by the Emirate's visionary leadership and its aspiration to create digital solutions for its residents.
Furthering the UAE’s vision to become the smartest city in the world, the novel, innovative, and easy-to-use fuel delivery app will allow residents to order car fuel with just the click of a button.
Digital Gravity is ecstatic to launch a world-class fuel delivery service that is set to revitalize the whole refueling process. This new one-stop solution is poised to make the on-demand fuel delivery process extremely simple, safe, and convenient.
The Tank Bay app boasts an extremely robust dashboard, enabling users to order fuel on demand. Along with that, it is also equipped with rich features such as real-time fuel tracking, price comparisons, a customizable delivery schedule, multiple payment options, and loyalty rewards.
Marketing Manager Kashif said, "Tank Bay combines convenience and cost savings in one easy-to-use app. As leaders in digital innovation, we are thrilled to propel the fuel delivery sector into the digital age by harnessing the power of technology to benefit consumers. Tank Bay offers the flexibility and efficiency that today's customers demand."
Furthering the UAE’s vision to become the smartest city in the world, the novel, innovative, and easy-to-use fuel delivery app will allow residents to order car fuel with just the click of a button.
Digital Gravity is ecstatic to launch a world-class fuel delivery service that is set to revitalize the whole refueling process. This new one-stop solution is poised to make the on-demand fuel delivery process extremely simple, safe, and convenient.
The Tank Bay app boasts an extremely robust dashboard, enabling users to order fuel on demand. Along with that, it is also equipped with rich features such as real-time fuel tracking, price comparisons, a customizable delivery schedule, multiple payment options, and loyalty rewards.
Marketing Manager Kashif said, "Tank Bay combines convenience and cost savings in one easy-to-use app. As leaders in digital innovation, we are thrilled to propel the fuel delivery sector into the digital age by harnessing the power of technology to benefit consumers. Tank Bay offers the flexibility and efficiency that today's customers demand."
Contact
Digital GravityContact
Kashif Faraz
+971 4 242 1375
https://www.digitalgravity.ae/
discover@digitalgravity.ae
Kashif Faraz
+971 4 242 1375
https://www.digitalgravity.ae/
discover@digitalgravity.ae
Categories