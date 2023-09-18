Snowbird Technologies Releases the SMART Environmental Control Unit System
A first-of-its-kind telematics program for new and existing ECUs.
Jacksonville, FL, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Snowbird Technologies today announced the release of its SMART Environmental Control Unit (ECU) telematics system.
SMART ECU telematics is a modular system that can be integrated into new and existing ECUs. Offering continuous remote control and monitoring of all critical components, SMART is designed to improve equipment capabilities and efficiencies while mitigating equipment failures.
“For individual ECU systems, SMART is ideal for fault detection and maintenance visibility, as it is equipped with the brains to notify users of warnings to prevent unit failures, automatic diagnostics to expedite repairs, and data logging for complete maintenance trackability,” said Adam Kolb, Director of Engineering. “However, SMART can also be networked for simultaneous monitoring and control of hundreds of ECUs from one control point. This allows for one operator to seamlessly direct maintenance and service for an entire ECU network.”
SMART metrics can be monitored remotely and controlled over a network using a weatherproof CAT5e internet cable port located on the front of the ECU. When sensors detect maintenance or potential failures, SMART can react to perform emergency shutdowns, enable lead-lag operations and emergency load transfers, and transmit notifications to the operator.
Network protocols and software are customizable to meet the unique applications and security requirements of each user.
To learn more about the SMART ECU telematics system, visit https://snowbirdtech.com/snow-products/smart-ecu/.
About Snowbird Technologies
With more than 31 years of experience in the design and manufacturing of specialized cooling and water systems, the Snowbird Technologies brand is synonymous with innovative solutions for extreme environments. Today, Snowbird offers a range of custom-built environmental control units, air water generators, and now the impressive SAMMTech 3D printer system providing support for users in military and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.snowbirdtech.com.
