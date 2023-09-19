Snowbird Technologies to Exhibit at the 2023 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition Conference (ADIPEC)
Jacksonville, FL, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Snowbird Technologies today announced that it will exhibit at the 2023 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition Conference (ADIPEC), held October 2-5, 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Convention Center in the United Arab Emirates.
ADIPEC is the world’s largest and most inclusive gathering for the energy industry. Experts, manufacturers, and end-users will be on-site to learn about the latest policies, technologies, and products impacting the industry.
Snowbird Technologies will be presenting its Additive Mobile Manufacturing platform (SAMM Tech) and explaining the value of deployable metal parts production on the job site. SAMM Tech is an ideal solution to bridge supply chain and logistics gaps that negatively impact equipment repair and maintenance in remote locations.
Snowbird Technologies will exhibit in stand 7615. Sales and engineering personnel will be available to explain Snowbird’s innovative solutions and answer questions about these products.
About Snowbird Technologies
With more than 31 years of experience in the design and manufacturing of specialized cooling and water systems, the Snowbird Technologies brand is synonymous with innovative solutions for extreme environments. Today, Snowbird offers a range of custom-built environmental control units, air water generators, and now the impressive SAMMTech 3D printer system providing support for users in military and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.snowbirdtech.com.
