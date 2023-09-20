Snowbird Technologies to Exhibit at the 2023 AUSA Meeting and Exposition
Jacksonville, FL, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Snowbird Technologies today announced that it will exhibit at the 2023 Association of the United States Army (AUSA) meeting and exposition, held October 9-11, 2023 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.
AUSA is the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America and a venue where organizations can present their capabilities, products, and services to industry decision-makers. Attendees can participate in informative and relevant presentations on the State-of-the-Army, panel discussions and seminars on pertinent military and national security subjects, and a variety of valuable networking events.
Snowbird Technologies will be exhibiting in booth 443 in the Small Business Pavilion and showcasing a range of product solutions addressing contested logistics. The revolutionary, patented Snowbird Additive Mobile Manufacturing Technology platform (SAMM Tech) will be on display, demonstrating the value of deployable metal parts production in the field. A Snowbird Air-to-Water Generator (AWG) will be in operation mode in booth 443, producing potable drinking water from moisture in the air. Finally, Snowbird Technologies will introduce the SMART Environmental Control Unit (ECU) telematics system to the U.S. Defense industry at this year’s exposition. SMART allows for remote monitoring and control of ECUs in the field via seamless network integration. This technology mitigates equipment failures and ensures continuous climate control operations to protect people and equipment in austere environments.
Snowbird Technologies’ sales, engineering, and marketing personnel will be onsite to demonstrate equipment and answer questions about these innovative products.
About Snowbird Technologies
With more than 31 years of experience in the design and manufacturing of specialized cooling and water systems, the Snowbird Technologies brand is synonymous with innovative solutions for extreme environments. Today, Snowbird offers a range of custom-built environmental control units, air water generators, and now the impressive SAMMTech 3D printer system providing support for users in military and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.snowbirdtech.com.
