ESGentle Debuts Sustainable Shopping Navigation in Partnership with Marina Supermarket
San Francisco, CA, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ESGentle, the innovative startup focusing on sustainable and conscious consumerism, is thrilled to announce its pilot launch with Marina Supermarket in San Francisco. This collaboration will excel the retail sector and take it into the future, catering to the rapidly growing conscious customer segment.
ESGentle's cutting-edge platform offers a dual solution to modern retail challenges. On one hand, it provides consumers with sustainable shopping navigation, empowering them to make informed purchasing decisions aligned with their ethical and environmental values. On the other, it delivers invaluable analytics to retailers, granting insights into the preferences and behaviors of the conscious consumer.
A 2021 study by First Insight found that nearly 90% of Gen X consumers want to support sustainable brands even if it costs more. Consumers from a broad age group, ranging from Baby Boomers to Millennials and Gen Z, are increasingly aligning their purchasing decisions with their values, demonstrating a shared commitment to sustainability and ethical consumption.
"At ESGentle, we believe that every purchase has power. By spotlighting brands that champion sustainability and ethical practices, we're not just supporting them – we're contributing to the solution for climate change and numerous environmental and social challenges," said Lana Suvorova, Founder of ESGentle.
Marina Supermarket: A Step Towards the Future
Marina Supermarket, a store with a 91 years of history in San Francisco's retail scene, is the first to integrate ESGentle's platform. This partnership aims to elevate the shopping experience for its customers, allowing them to easily identify and support brands that resonate with their values.
"We're excited to be at the forefront of this shift in retail. Our collaboration with ESGentle reinforces our commitment to sustainability and offering our customers choices that matter," commented Ken Puccini, Owner of Marina Supermarket.
About ESGentle
ESGentle is a Silicon Valley startup dedicated to accelerating sales in retail by recognizing the conscious customer segment. With seamless sustainable shopping navigation for consumers and vital analytics for retailers, ESGentle spotlights brands that prioritize sustainability and ethical values. Their mission is clear: to drive conscious consumerism and make a tangible impact in the fight against climate change and other pressing global challenges.
