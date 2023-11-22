Jennifer Hagiu’s Newly Released “The Warrior within Her” is a Compelling Contemporary Fiction That Brings Awareness to the Realities of Human Trafficking
“The Warrior within Her” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer Hagiu is an edge of your seat journey for survival, healing, and determined faith as a group of individuals fight to rescue those in immediate danger.
Richland Hills, TX, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Warrior within Her”: a potent reminder of the stark realities of our modern world. “The Warrior within Her” is the creation of published author Jennifer Hagiu.
Hagiu shares, “Jordan barely survived a traumatic childhood. Now she is leading a team that rescues trafficked victims. She knows she has unique gifts that help her save innocent lives, but she doesn’t know how to control it.
“The Father is guiding Jordan on a path to find him. The darkness is seeking hard to destroy her before she can fulfill her destiny. Will she learn to trust in the Lord before it is too late, or will she succumb to the enemy’s schemes?
“Jacob’s family helped Jordan when she was left for dead fifteen years ago. A few weeks later, she disappeared in the middle of the night. He used every resource available to find her. Now that they have been reunited, can he help her? All he knows is he can’t lose her again.
“Together, the Freedom Warriors organization fights to save as many lives as possible from the world of human trafficking. They will need the Lord’s help as they face a sinister enemy that goes beyond their area of expertise.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Hagiu’s new book is a captivating installment to the “Freedom Warriors Series.”
Consumers can purchase “The Warrior within Her” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Warrior within Her,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
