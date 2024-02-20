Free Webinar by Verifysoft Technology: Unit and Software Integration Testing in Safety-Critical Projects
Offenburg, Germany, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Register now for their free webinar with Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger on March 14 2024 at 3 p.m. CET and learn more about the following topics:
- The role of Static analysis
· MISRA checks
· Run-Time-Error Analysis
- The role of requirement engineering with respect to testing
- Software Integration Testing versus Software Unittesting
- Methods to derive normal range and robustness test cases
- Measurement of structural coverage
- The power of reviews of the test
Register now for the free webinar of Verifysoft Technology: Homepage of Verifysoft Technology GmbH --> About --> Seminars/Webinars --> Fill in given form
Verifysoft Technology is a worldwide leading software distribution company founded 2003 in Offenburg, Black Forest (Germany). It is owner of the Code Coverage Analyser Testwell CTC++, and the Code Complextity Measurement Tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava.
Contact
Verifysoft Technology GmbHContact
Polina Handzhiyska
+49 781 127 8118-6
