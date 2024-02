Free Webinar by Verifysoft Technology: Unit and Software Integration Testing in Safety-Critical Projects

Offenburg, Germany, February 20, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Register now for their free webinar with Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger on March 14 2024 at 3 p.m. CET and learn more about the following topics:- The role of Static analysis· MISRA checks· Run-Time-Error Analysis- The role of requirement engineering with respect to testing- Software Integration Testing versus Software Unittesting- Methods to derive normal range and robustness test cases- Measurement of structural coverage- The power of reviews of the testRegister now for the free webinar of Verifysoft Technology: Homepage of Verifysoft Technology GmbH --> About --> Seminars/Webinars --> Fill in given formVerifysoft Technology is a worldwide leading software distribution company founded 2003 in Offenburg, Black Forest (Germany). It is owner of the Code Coverage Analyser Testwell CTC++, and the Code Complextity Measurement Tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava.