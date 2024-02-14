Resonance of Redemption: Mick Blankenship's Path from Suicide to Musical Brilliance

Mick Blankenship, a Cincinnati-born Rock musician, signs debut record deal with Silent Majority Group records. His story of resilience, battling addiction and mental health issues, aims to inspire hope. With an upcoming single release, Mick's narrative epitomizes the healing power of music, amassing a robust fan base of 300K social media followers and 5M music streams.