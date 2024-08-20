Cypher Tech Inc. Appoints Melissa Bruno to the Advisory Board
Cypher Tech, Inc., a forward-thinking company in the tech industry, is revolutionizing the corporate landscape with its unique solution designed to amplify employee experience and inclusivity while putting employee well-being at the forefront. Today, they are thrilled to announce the latest addition to their Board of Advisors, Melissa Bruno.
Austin, TX, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "We are very excited to have Melissa join our advisory board," said Danish Jaffer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cypher Tech Inc. "Her strategic insights, global perspective, and commitment to people-centric leadership align perfectly with our company values."
About Melissa Bruno
With over 20 years of experience, Mrs. Bruno has been instrumental in shaping the careers and lives of individuals within technology and media companies. As a Global People/HR Executive, she thrives on creating enterprise value-add programs and processes that enhance business performance. Mrs. Bruno’s track record includes successfully scaling companies from 50 to 1,000 employees, with revenues ranging from approximately $15 million to $350 million. Her expertise extends to speedy global expansion across Europe, with a primary focus on technology SaaS companies.
Mrs. Bruno believes that the People/HR team plays a crucial role in creating, advocating for, and influencing colleagues at all levels. Their mission is to cultivate an environment where a diverse group of people are attracted, developed, retained, and empowered to engage in meaningful work.
Mrs. Bruno added, “In today's climate, Safe Spaces are crucial for nurturing psychological safety, enabling individuals to feel valued, respected, and empowered to express themselves without fear of judgment or discrimination. Cypher Tech's products offer a comprehensive solution, providing access to expert guidance to navigate challenging situations. This support will cultivate trust and enhance employee engagement, which is mission-critical in high-performing organizations.”
Contact
Danish Jaffer
+1 (512) 562-4009
https://cyphertech.co
