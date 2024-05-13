Neighbors Credit Union and St. Louis University Athletics Block Out Hunger, Raising Over $8,700 for Operation Food Search

As food insecurity rates continue to increase throughout the region, Neighbors Credit Union and St. Louis University (SLU) Athletics teamed up to launch the Block Out Hunger fundraiser, which converted each blocked shot throughout its 2023-24 basketball seasons (men’s and women’s) into a $20 donation from Neighbors Credit Union to Operation Food Search. Missouri currently ranks ninth worst in the nation for food insecurity, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.