Author Zana K. Elin’s New Book, “You Got No Guts: Vision Quest for Nontoxic Schools,” Follows a Teacher’s Crusade to Defend Her School from the Effects of Bullying
Recent release “You Got No Guts: Vision Quest for Nontoxic Schools” from Newman Springs Publishing author Zana K. Elin is a thought-provoking and eye-opening tale that highlights the harmful impact bullying can have on a school community. As a courageous teacher, Ms. Fly, works to protect her school environment and create a haven for education free from toxicity.
New York, NY, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Zana K. Elin, who has over twenty-five years’ experience in the field of education in both teaching and administration, has completed her new book, “You Got No Guts: Vision Quest for Nontoxic Schools”: a fascinating and poignant tale that follows a teacher’s journey to work towards ridding her school of the toxic dangers of bullying, ensuring a safe environment for all students and staff to learn and grow.
Author Zana K. Elin has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in photography from Rhode Island School of Design, a graduate degree in Art Education from Teachers College, Columbia University, and a graduate degree in Educational Administration and Leadership from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. She has exhibited her artwork professionally and likes to use her artistic integrity in every facet of her life. She lives and teaches in suburban America.
“This is a cautionary tale told by Ms. Fly, who is well into her beloved professional career,” writes Zana. “Unfortunately, she notices that fellow faculty and administrators seemingly did not get the memo about bullying and its destruction of schools as a safe place.
“Ms. Fly, who is usually humorous and lighthearted, was deeply concerned about the memo. The topic sparks her curiosity about escalating hostility in today’s American schools. Although she had been recently diagnosed with a compromising medical condition, Ms. Fly could not resist her need to journey into the higher expectations of pedagogy and humanity.
“Looking at her own safe place work environment, Ms. Fly falls back on her deepest convictions: perseverance, truths, and hard work. She must do something to rid the toxic notion of bullying and its devastating effects on schools in America. Her quest is engaging, interactive, and inspirational.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Zana K. Elin’s engaging novel draws upon the author’s years of personal and professional experiences in order to deliver an impactful story on the importance of removing bullying from the nation’s schools, which is more relevant now than ever before.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “You Got No Guts: Vision Quest for Nontoxic Schools” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
