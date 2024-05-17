Author Zana K. Elin’s New Book, “You Got No Guts: Vision Quest for Nontoxic Schools,” Follows a Teacher’s Crusade to Defend Her School from the Effects of Bullying

Recent release “You Got No Guts: Vision Quest for Nontoxic Schools” from Newman Springs Publishing author Zana K. Elin is a thought-provoking and eye-opening tale that highlights the harmful impact bullying can have on a school community. As a courageous teacher, Ms. Fly, works to protect her school environment and create a haven for education free from toxicity.