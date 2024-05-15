GayVeterans.US Now Online Supporting the US LGBTQ+ Veterans Community
Nashville, TN, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GayVeteransUS-Inc. is proud to announce that www.GayVeterans.us is now online, supporting the US LGBTQ+ Veterans community, in time for Gay Pride Month.
GayVeterans.us is the brainchild of Bill Kibler, who has a long standing reputation of combining both community service and the Internet. After 35+ years of working with the Beirut Veterans community and enduring nothing but hate and bigotry from within, he decided enough was enough and discussed his plans with the other 2 LGBTQ Veterans who also endured the same experiences from within the Beirut Veterans community. Yes, there are some good people there, but for the most part, the overall bigotry and anti LGBTQ atmosphere weighed its toll on the 3 Beirut Veterans. GayVeterans.us is their vision. Their commitment to the entire LGBTQ Veterans Community is to provide both a Safe Space, free from what they have experienced within their own veterans community, and as an online community resource for the entire LGBTQ Veterans Community.
GayVeterans.us also has a 4th Beirut Veteran on board, an ally to the Community, Rabbi Arnold Resnicoff, Captain, Chaplain Corps, USN (Ret). On October 23, 1983, he was present in Beirut, Lebanon during the terrorist attack that took the lives of 241 American military personnel. His report of the attack and its aftermath was read by President Ronald Reagan as a keynote speech to the large number of Southern Baptists at their annual convention. Rabbi Resnicoff spoke frequently on the need to overturn the military Don’t-Ask-Don’t-Tell policy, at venues including the annual Ethics and Military Leadership conferences at the U.S. Naval War College - a conference he helped create, and throughout his career was a strong supporter of LGBTQ rights, delivering the prayer at the 2010 presidential repeal ceremony for DADT. His younger brother Joel, a noted artist, lost his life to AIDS in 1986. His website is www.resnicoff.net
GayVeteransUS-Inc. is a non-profit, charitable organization in the State of Tennessee and has applied for IRS §501(c)(3) status, allowing you to deduct donations as charitable contributions on your tax filings. GayVeterans.us is run by veteran volunteers, so our expenses are extremely low – no rent, no payroll, nothing fancy. Each year GayVeterans.us will file a publicly-available Form 1099 with the IRS allowing you to see how money is spent.
Contact:
Bill Kibler, President/Webmaster
bill@gayveterans.us
615.540.1622
www.gayveterans.us
GayVeterans.us is the brainchild of Bill Kibler, who has a long standing reputation of combining both community service and the Internet. After 35+ years of working with the Beirut Veterans community and enduring nothing but hate and bigotry from within, he decided enough was enough and discussed his plans with the other 2 LGBTQ Veterans who also endured the same experiences from within the Beirut Veterans community. Yes, there are some good people there, but for the most part, the overall bigotry and anti LGBTQ atmosphere weighed its toll on the 3 Beirut Veterans. GayVeterans.us is their vision. Their commitment to the entire LGBTQ Veterans Community is to provide both a Safe Space, free from what they have experienced within their own veterans community, and as an online community resource for the entire LGBTQ Veterans Community.
GayVeterans.us also has a 4th Beirut Veteran on board, an ally to the Community, Rabbi Arnold Resnicoff, Captain, Chaplain Corps, USN (Ret). On October 23, 1983, he was present in Beirut, Lebanon during the terrorist attack that took the lives of 241 American military personnel. His report of the attack and its aftermath was read by President Ronald Reagan as a keynote speech to the large number of Southern Baptists at their annual convention. Rabbi Resnicoff spoke frequently on the need to overturn the military Don’t-Ask-Don’t-Tell policy, at venues including the annual Ethics and Military Leadership conferences at the U.S. Naval War College - a conference he helped create, and throughout his career was a strong supporter of LGBTQ rights, delivering the prayer at the 2010 presidential repeal ceremony for DADT. His younger brother Joel, a noted artist, lost his life to AIDS in 1986. His website is www.resnicoff.net
GayVeteransUS-Inc. is a non-profit, charitable organization in the State of Tennessee and has applied for IRS §501(c)(3) status, allowing you to deduct donations as charitable contributions on your tax filings. GayVeterans.us is run by veteran volunteers, so our expenses are extremely low – no rent, no payroll, nothing fancy. Each year GayVeterans.us will file a publicly-available Form 1099 with the IRS allowing you to see how money is spent.
Contact:
Bill Kibler, President/Webmaster
bill@gayveterans.us
615.540.1622
www.gayveterans.us
Contact
GayVeteransUS-IncContact
William Kibler
615-540-1622
https://www.gayveterans.us
William Kibler
615-540-1622
https://www.gayveterans.us
Categories