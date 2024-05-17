Congresswoman Cori Bush Helps Operation Food Search Secure $850,000 in Community Project Funding
Saint Louis, MO, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The hunger relief organization Operation Food Search (OFS) will receive a large serving of funding for its Healthy Food, Healthy Community renovation project, which is the most significant renovation the nonprofit has undertaken since its founding in 1981.
Thanks to Congresswoman Cori Bush, OFS is slated to receive $850,000 in renovation funding. This support, part of a larger $13.7 million allocation for local community projects in St. Louis, underscores Congresswoman Bush's commitment to addressing critical issues facing communities throughout Greater St. Louis.
“Our local nonprofits are doing the work to improve and save lives in St. Louis. I am proud to have fought for and delivered over $13.7 million in federal funding this year that will go directly to the people who are doing meaningful work to make a difference in our communities,” said Congresswoman Cori Bush.
With a total cost of $10 million, the Healthy Food, Healthy Community renovation will significantly expand OFS’ capacity to provide essential food and services to those in need.
Highlights of the renovation include:
· - Doubling the racking space for shelf-stable food storage and increasing cold storage capacity with an additional 2,000 square feet of freezer and cooler space to enhance the distribution of fresh food.
· - Establishing new teaching gardens to educate children and adults about garden-to-table eating, fostering a sustainable approach to food production.
· - Introducing a state-of-the-art teaching kitchen to facilitate interactive classes for participants in various programs, including Food is Medicine, Community Nutrition, and Workplace Wellness.
The renovated facilities will empower Operation Food Search to amplify its programming and impact, which currently supports approximately 200,000 individuals monthly with essential food and services.
"We are grateful to Congresswoman Cori Bush for her role in securing funding and her commitment to helping nonprofits around St. Louis better respond to urgent community needs,” said Kristen Wild, president and CEO of OFS. “The renovated space will enable our team to meet an immediate need for increased food distribution while also doing education and advocacy work, which leads to long-term progress throughout our neighborhoods.”
The renovation project, which commenced on January 8, 2024, is anticipated to be completed by late summer 2024. Project partners include Arcturis (architecture) and Paric (construction), the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, and U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance.
About Operation Food Search
Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 27 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355 or visit www.OperationFoodSearch.org.
Media Contacts:
Jocelyn Fundoukos | Jocelyn.Fundoukos@OperationFoodSearch.org | (314) 726-5355
Amanda Galloway | amanda@amandacookpr.com | (314) 598-0544
