The Man That Rescues Dogs to Launch Memoir "Home. Made." on International Dog Day

Michael J. Baines, President and Co-Founder of The Man That Rescues Dogs, to release first book - a memoir of his journey from drug-addicted chef in Sweden to dog rescuer in Thailand; TMTRD Foundation houses 776 dogs, including the TikTok-famous "Wheelchair Mafia," with 450 more stray dogs in their care; Step into the story of an ordinary man who created an extraordinary community of underdogs, survivors, and unlikely heroes.