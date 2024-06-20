Childress Ink Acquires Singer, Songwriter, Musician, Artist and Author jenna-blue
Childress Ink is honored to announce new literary client jenna-blue.
Grand Rapids, MI, June 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “I find myself continually drawn to unique storytelling,” says Literary Agent Kim Childress. “I appreciate books and art that push traditional genre boundaries, like the unique works and music of jenna-blue. She crafts inspiring words I want to pull and post on sticky notes around my house for inspiration.”
Jenna-blue’s first book, Made from Scratch, is a cookbook at its core—but with more than just recipes. It tells a tale of healing through creativity, music, art, friendship and sharing food.
Running from her life, jenna-blue journeyed across the states to realize much of her trauma kept her from listening to herself and occurred in the kitchen, she decided to tell her story through her friend’s recipes and start her healing by offering herself a weekly cooking challenge. She began asking her friends, “What is your go to recipe for a Potluck party?” Jenna-blue made each recipe, delivered it to friends for feedback, and crafted a non-linear story of her life, told in snippets and stories around the person that shared each recipe. In the process, she discovered what she needs to stay fully nourished. “And it is more than just healthy food,” she says.
The book has a soundtrack of singles and mini albums, with six tracks available now for preview on Spotify. The full album “Choose Again” releases on September 19, 2024, alongside Jenna-blue’s Album Release Performance at Surf Club in Durham, NC. You can find her doodles, musings, upcoming shows and more on her website at jenna-blue.com.
About
Jenna-blue Zaloom began writing in third grade, after her winning essay awarded her free Carvel ice cream for a year. After overcoming a time of letting damage define her life, she decided to start over, a story she now shares in Made from Scratch, a motivational and inspirational memoir and cookbook, with stories, original art and a soundtrack. Jenna lives with her partner in Clayton, North Carolina, and she enjoys writing, cooking, music, drawing, gardening, knitting, guitar playing, songwriting, hiking, yoga, Pilates, dancing, hoppy beer drinking with friends, and connecting with herself and others over the love of a shared meal. To learn more, visit https://jenna-blue.com/.
Founded in 2014 by Kim Childress, Childress Ink is a publishing product development company and literary agency, with a mission to seek out and share books of excellence and guide authors in their craft. Kim Childress is an award-winning editor and author of hundreds of books for children and adults, including Find Your Future in Art. She is book editor for Girls’ Life magazine since its 1994 debut, and former middle-grade acquisitions editor for HarperCollins (Zondervan). She has maintained a successful career while raising a personal focus group of four children through diapers, doctors, broken bones, college, and plagues. Learn more at ChildressInk.com.
