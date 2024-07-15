Lit Weed Delivery Announces Partnership with Golden Grams Cannabis Boutique
Lit Weed Delivery is excited to disclose a new partnership with Golden Grams Cannabis Boutique, a collaboration set to revolutionize the cannabis purchasing experience for customers throughout the Greater Toronto Area and Canada.
Toronto, Canada, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Golden Grams Cannabis is not just a brand; it’s a lifestyle dedicated to crafting exceptional cannabis experiences for its community. They blend boldness with quality in every aspect of their work.
"We are thrilled to partner with Lit Weed Delivery to extend our reach beyond the downtown core. This collaboration allows us to provide our high-quality products to customers seeking fast, same-day weed delivery across the Greater Toronto Area and Canada-wide shipping via Canada Post," stated the Golden Grams team.
Located at 179 Baldwin St, Kensington Market, Golden Grams Cannabis Boutique offers in-store shopping daily from 10:00 am until midnight, providing a welcoming and engaging atmosphere for cannabis enthusiasts.
Lit Weed Delivery offers fast, same-day delivery across the Greater Toronto Area from 10:00 am to 3:00 am Monday to Thursday, and from 10:30 am to 3:00 am on Fridays and Saturdays. Although same-day delivery is unavailable on Sundays, customers are encouraged to visit the Golden Grams Cannabis Boutique in-store.
This partnership merges Golden Grams' expertise in premium cannabis products with Lit Weed Delivery's reliable and efficient delivery service, ensuring more customers can enjoy top-quality cannabis experiences conveniently and promptly.
For more information, visit LitWeedDelivery.com.
About Lit Weed Delivery:
Lit Weed Delivery is dedicated to providing fast, reliable, and discreet cannabis delivery services across the Greater Toronto Area. With a wide range of premium cannabis products, they strive to elevate the cannabis experience for all their customers.
About Golden Grams Cannabis Boutique:
Golden Grams Cannabis Boutique is committed to crafting exceptional cannabis experiences. Situated in Kensington Market, they offer a curated selection of premium cannabis products, making waves at the coolest cannabis events and seamlessly blending into the cannabis culture.
