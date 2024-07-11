Chair and First Speakers Announced for Inaugural Conference on Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs in New York
New York, NY, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henry Stewart Events unveils the conference chair and speakers for its inaugural event on "Semantic Data: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs," scheduled for October 23, 2024, in New York City. This one-day event offers an opportunity for data managers and information professionals to gather as a community to review essential tools and approaches necessary to compete in the age of AI.
A super early bird offer is available until Friday, August 9, 2024, saving US$200. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to secure their place at a reduced rate. https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024
Madi Weland Solomon, Head of Client Solutions and Services at Graphifi, chairs the conference. Madi is a creative technologist with expertise in DAM, enterprise taxonomy and ontology development, information architecture, digital strategy, and semantic technologies.
First Speakers Announced:
Lulit Tesfaye, Partner, VP of Knowledge & Data Services and Engineering, Enterprise Knowledge, LLC
Polly Alexander, Director, Metadata and Taxonomy, WebMD Ignite
Bonnie Griffin, Global Customer Operations Taxonomist, Paypal
Heather Hedden, Senior Consultant, Enterprise Knowledge LLC
Ahren Lehnert, Principal Taxonomist, Nike
Why Attend:
- Engage with fellow industry professionals from diverse sectors across the USA
- Gain actionable insights for addressing semantic data challenges, covering taxonomy, knowledge graph, and ontology development
- Network with peers and foster valuable connections within the semantic data community
- Stay updated on standards, best practices, and emerging trends in semantic data management and AI technology
Semantic Data New York 2024 is co-located with DAM (Digital Asset Management) New York 2024, providing additional opportunities for networking and learning about the latest developments in digital asset management.
To learn more about the event, speakers, and agenda visit: https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024
DATAVID and Factor Firm LLC are proud sponsors of Semantic Data New York, supporting the event's mission to advance the knowledge and skills of data professionals.
Sponsorship Opportunities: Customized sponsorship packages are available for organizations looking to grow their company, boost brand exposure, make valuable connections, and stand out as industry leaders. For sponsorship inquiries, contact Rebecca at RebeccaC@henrystewart.co.uk
For media queries, please contact: Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing, at SimiD@henrystewart.co.uk
Event Details:
Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology and Knowledge Graphs
October 23, 2024
New York Hilton Midtown Hotel, New York, USA
#SemanticDataNY #SemanticData2024
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024
About Henry Stewart Events
Henry Stewart Events (HSE) is part of The Henry Stewart Group (HSG), a leader in providing graduate and continuing professional education in science, business and management for over 40 years through peer reviewed vocational journals, conferences and online education for commercial enterprises, universities, government, cultural heritage, medical schools, and business schools.
HSE is a leading producer of face-to-face events, virtual events, webinars, and online educational courses in the following sectors: Digital Asset Management (DAM); Creative Operations; Semantic Data - Taxonomy, Knowledge Graphs and Ontology; OnlineEd for Higher Education; Corporate Learning & Development; Creative Technology; Pharma; Real Estate. To find out more, visit www.henrystewartconferences.com
