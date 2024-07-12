Invisible Unlimited Announces CHY-NA: A Bold Art Exhibition at the RNC
Milwaukee, WI, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Invisible Unlimited LLC, an American culture production company dedicated to individual freedom and rights, is excited to announce its upcoming art exhibition, CHY-NA. This dynamic showcase will take place at 612 N Water St, coinciding with the Republican National Convention (RNC) and running through the Presidential Election.
CHY-NA will feature unique hand-built porcelain MAGA hats adorned with gold luster, blending fine art with powerful political symbolism. These striking pieces embody the spirit of the RNC and Donald Trump's re-election campaign, inviting visitors to engage with the intersection of art and politics.
Join Invisible Unlimited in Milwaukee during the RNC for a truly unforgettable experience. The Temporary art gallery will illuminate the night sky with the Trump bat signal, celebrating artistic expression and civic engagement.
Invisible Unlimited is more than just an art gallery; it’s a movement advocating for individual freedom through visual culture. Invisible Unlimited invites art enthusiasts, supporters of individual rights, and RNC attendees to participate in this unique event, which reflects the artists' commitment to cultural and political expression.
About Invisible Unlimited :
Invisible Unlimited is dedicated to creating visual culture that champions individual freedom and rights. By merging artistry with impactful political and cultural messages, Invisible Unlimited strives to inspire and engage audiences through innovative creations.
Visit Invisible Unlimited online at www.invisibleunlimited.com to explore the latest designs and art pieces.
Join in celebrating art, freedom, and the spirit of the moment at CHY-NA.
Event Details:
Location: 612 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Dates: Week of the Republican National Convention through the Presidential Election
Viewing Hours: 24 hours a day from storefront windows on Water St
Appointments: Exhibition open by appointment for up-close viewing and purchases
Virtual Gallery: For those unable to attend in person, visit www.invisibleunlimited.com to explore offerings.
Contact:
Invisible Unlimited LLC
Email: info@invisibleunlimited.com
Website: www.invisibleunlimited.com
