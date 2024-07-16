From Quote to Installation: ShatterGARD's New Website Simplifies Ordering of Security Window Film
ShatterGUARD's innovative online ordering system offers total convenience, allowing you to quote, order, and schedule a security and safety window film installation in under 15 minutes.
Atlanta, GA, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ShatterGARD, Inc., the industry leader in security window film, is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed website, featuring the first-of-its-kind turnkey online ordering system. This industry-first innovation allows consumers to seamlessly obtain a quote for ShatterGUARD glass protection film by simply providing the window dimensions and quantities. ShatterGARD customers can easily schedule a convenient installation appointment online through the website, eliminating the need for phone calls or in-person consultations. Additionally, customers can reschedule installation dates if necessary. Contracts and warranties are also managed through the streamlined online portal.
This groundbreaking system is a testament to ShatterGARD's commitment to enhancing the customer experience by integrating advanced technologies into the ordering process. The state-of-the-art system ensures that consumers can enjoy the convenience of a fully digital interaction, from initial inquiry to final installation.
"We are thrilled to introduce our new website, which revolutionizes the way our customers interact with our company," said Jordan Frankel, founder and CEO of ShatterGARD. "Our goal has always been to provide exceptional products with unparalleled convenience. Our online ordering system sets a new standard in the security industry, making it easier than ever for homeowners, businesses, and government entities to protect their property and people with ShatterGUARD's state-of-the-art glass protection coatings."
ShatterGARD's optically clear security and safety films are renowned for their ability to safeguard people against break-ins, severe weather, and even explosions. Manufactured in the United States, ShatterGUARD glass coatings offer a robust layer of protection that holds shattered glass in place, significantly reducing the risk of injury and property damage. Trusted by homeowners, businesses, school systems, the United States military, and even former US presidents, ShatterGARD products are recognized worldwide for their superior effectiveness, durability, and lifetime warranty.
The launch of this one-of-a-kind and convenient online ordering system aligns with ShatterGUARD's ongoing mission to provide top-tier security and safety film solutions. The ShatterGARD company is in the process of filing a patent for the custom coding behind this innovative system, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the industry.
To celebrate the launch, the first 100 customers to complete a ShatterGARD installation through the website’s new online ordering system will receive a free OnGARD door brace ($149 value). Praised by locksmiths, security professionals, and law enforcement, the OnGARD security door brace withstands up to 3,100 pounds of violent force, resisting door kick-ins, sledgehammers, and battering rams. A demonstration of the OnGARD door brace can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97FpGIdAG9Y
About ShatterGARD
Since 1997, ShatterGARD safety and security glass protection films have been at the forefront of security window film technology, becoming the largest privately held glass protection firm in the USA. The company's products are engineered to withstand high-impact forces, offering an additional layer of security and peace of mind. ShatterGARD's commitment to quality and innovation has made it a trusted name in both residential, commercial, and government security solutions.
About Jordan Frankel
Jordan Frankel, also known as "The Security Sensei," is an internationally acclaimed security authority and product inventor. With a career spanning more than 25 years, Frankel has dedicated himself to developing and promoting advanced security technologies that protect lives and property. His expertise and passion for security have driven ShatterGARD to become a global leader in protective window films.
For more information about ShatterGARD's new website and online ordering system, visit: www.shattergard.com.
Contact
Jordan Frankel
888-306-7998
www.globalsecurityexperts.com
