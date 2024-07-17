Social Entrepreneur Launches Female-Led Production Company "Witchcraft" to Revolutionize Nonprofit and Publishing Industries

Social entrepreneur launches all-female start-up to bring funding to nonprofit organizations. "Witchcraft" draw upon the art and power of storytelling to generate awareness, positive media attention and new revenue for nonprofits. Social enterprise debuts with first book "Home. Made." - the story of The Man That Rescues Dogs - to raise money for 1,000 stray, sick and paralyzed dogs.