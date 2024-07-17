Social Entrepreneur Launches Female-Led Production Company "Witchcraft" to Revolutionize Nonprofit and Publishing Industries
Charleston, SC, July 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Social entrepreneur Samantha Wilson has launched a storytelling production company which aims to revolutionize the nonprofit and publishing industries.
Wilson, a studying Doctor of Philosophy in Transformative Social Change, is the Founder of Witchcraft - an all-female start-up who draw upon the power of books to generate awareness, positive media attention and new revenue streams for nonprofits in the form of book royalties, with each book purchase resulting in a direct, elevated and unrestricted donation to the organization.
Witchcraft aims to ‘revolutionize’ the nonprofit industrial complex and publishing industry by providing a social enterprise model that unites causes and conscious consumers to dismantle systems of oppression through the celebration of purchasing power. Whereas in traditional publishing models, an author only receives 5-10% of book royalties, Witchcraft flips the royalties back into the nonprofits’ favor, with the rest set to be reinvested into their mission to help continue the success of their books and beneficiaries. Their work aims to address the historical and ongoing injustices faced by women and other marginalized communities by providing innovative solutions in the social impact field, while encouraging readers to take action for positive change.
Witchcraft’s maiden production "Home. Made." documents the remarkable story of The Man That Rescues Dogs - a former chef, who quit his job to open a rescue and rehabilitation center for stray and paralyzed dogs in Thailand, after leaving behind a life of drug and alcohol addiction. The Sanctuary provides life-saving care to over 1,000 dogs and is home to The Wheelchair Mafia, a TikTok-famous group of nearly 50 handicapped dogs.
The memoir will be launched on International Dog Day (Monday, August 26, 2024) with a staggering 70% of royalties to be donated back to TMTRD, meaning anyone who purchases the book will be making a direct donation to the dogs in need. Furthermore, "Home. Made." will be available to purchase on Witchcraft’s own website: heywitchcraft.com, which also ensures TMTRD will receive the maximum donation amount possible without having to pay distribution fees and platform usage costs.
Deeply passionate about social justice, Wilson’s introduction to social activism began in 2010 after watching a television documentary on animal agriculture, and the meat and dairy industry. Choosing to adopt a vegan lifestyle, she stepped into the ethical and environmentally-conscious fashion space, quitting her job as a restaurant manager to study Fair Trade practices in New Delhi, India, before creating a vegan-friendly and sustainable fashion brand. She also began spreading the word about her findings at talks and in the media.
Gaining experience at award-winning marketing agency, Candorem, and continuing her studies with a Master’s degree in Applied Positive Psychology at LIFE University in Marietta, GA, she considered the possibility of publishing a book and opted to achieve further certification in the publishing industry. However, the course uncovered the unfair truths of the traditional publishing model, which sparked Wilson’s idea for Witchcraft, as a creative solution to bring the world’s issues to the forefront, whilst helping nonprofits to succeed in their cause.
“There are so many stories that really could impact the world for the better, that are being lost to the wayside, because of the way the publishing industry and nonprofit industrial complex models are set up,” Wilson explains. “Traditional publishing has been done the same way since the beginning of time, and it’s so unfair to the authors and creators. Unless you have the time, the resources and money to put into it, you are not going to succeed. I wanted to do something about it, and I wondered: ‘What would happen if I published a book, and flipped the royalty rates?’
“We use the art of book publishing to craft powerful narratives that transform lives and create lasting social change. We produce and publish high-quality books that nonprofits can use as a unique and effective means of funding their critical work through an equal exchange with consumers who want to use their dollars to vote for a better world.
“We’re passionate about what we do, and we love being ‘in the work’ with our clients. Every day is different at Witchcraft - one day we’re walking paralyzed dogs in Thailand; the next day, we’re rage-singing with 93-year-old women who happened to be the leaders of the second wave of feminism and the civil rights movement in a peaceful protest in North Carolina.”
In addition to its connotations of crafting narratives as a female-led company, the name "Witchcraft" also marks an acknowledgement to those who suffered in one of the very first examples of social injustice in the United States: the Salem Witch Trials. During the Puritan era, women who spoke up for themselves or advocated for change were labeled as "witches" to silence dissent, and faced severe punishment, with their stories suppressed or forgotten. Witchcraft honors the legacy of those women by reclaiming the term and using it as a symbol of empowerment.
Samantha Wilson
920-253-7626
www.heywitchcraft.com
http://linkedin.com/in/samantha-wilson-75985a21a/
