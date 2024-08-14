Marinaj's "Teach Me How to Whisper" Receives Major Romanian Literary Prize
Richardson, TX, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A new book of poetry by an American writer of Albanian origin, Gjekë Marinaj, has received Romania's "Mihai Eminescu" International Poetry Prize. Conferred by Romania's "Mihai Eminescu" International Academy, the literary award honors Marinaj's collection "Teach Me How to Whisper: Horses and Other Poems," published by Syracuse University Press in November 2023.
The award for "Teach Me How to Whisper" was presented on June 14 in Craiova, Romania, in a ceremony held at the Gloriae Art Gallery.
"Teach Me How to Whisper" is the debut English-language collection by Marinaj, who has published books in more than two dozen languages and won awards in almost as many countries. The book was co-translated by the author with poet, scholar and translator Frederick Turner.
The president of the jury for the "Mihai Eminescu" International Academy, Ion Deaconescu, praised Marinaj's work as “original reflective poetry, inviting the reader to contemplate our existence and the world where we live, and also a surprising lyrical creation, a deep exercise of emotional responsibility, with a poetic thrill that establishes the coherence of existence, being and language."
Announcing the prize, the prestigious Romanian literary journal "Constelatii Diamantine" noted that "Teach Me How to Whisper" "encourages readers to explore the complex relationships between our imperfect world and the inner turmoil of an ego challenged by clarity, defeats, and victories. ...Gjekë Marinaj's poetry is a miracle."
In his acceptance speech, Gjekë Marinaj said, "I am deeply honored and grateful to receive the Mihai Eminescu Award 2024 for my book, 'Teach Me How to Whisper: Horses and Other Poems.' Poetry has always been my vessel for truth, beauty and power. Through words, we lift our spirits and strive for a better humanity. This recognition is not just for me but for every voice that finds courage in the poetry of words to heal, inspire, and transform our world. Thank you all for this incredible honor!”
Marinaj is the author of more than twenty-five books of poetry, journalism, criticism and translation. He has received literary awards in countries ranging from the United States to Italy, from India to Uzbekistan, from Vietnam to South Korea. He also serves as director of Dallas-based Mundus Artium Press and editor of Mundus Artium journal, organizations with more than a half-century of heritage in the promotion of the art of literary translation and international cultural exchange.
