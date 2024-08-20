Smartblackkid Reissues Newly Remastered Reissue of First Album, Change Reaction, in 12th Anniversary Year of Its Original Release

In the 12th anniversary year of it’s original release, prolific indie rock renegade, SmartBlackKid reissues newly remastered reissue of change reaction; the first in series of 10 albums released per month in the year 2012. With this news, the artist subsequently kicks off the reissue of his entire catalog.