How Dr. Charles Runels is Helping ER Doctors Escape the Hospital: Introducing the New Direct-Pay Practice “Roadmap” for MDs

Dr. Charles Runels' new DirectPayPractice.com offers ER doctors a way out of burnout. The site guides physicians to cash-only practices, aiming to improve care and job satisfaction. ER doctors struggle with strict quotas that compromise patient care. Cash practices allow more personalized care and better profitability. This model helps doctors regain control and rediscover their passion for medicine. The site provides resources for licensed MDs looking to transform their practice.