Twit Media Launches MovieClub.com
Yonkers, NY, September 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- There is a new movie review website entering the market.
MovieClub is a unique social networking site dedicated to movies and movie lovers. As a niche based social media site, it allows members to create top movie lists and reviews, while at the same time integrate with social networking functions. The website also provides daily movie industry news and the latest celebrity happenings.
Commenting on the launch of MovieClub, Founder Kenneth Schweitzer says, "We created a one stop shop for movie fans, a place where regular people can share their movie recommendations and get all the movie information they need, creating the ultimate Movie Club." "And the website will always be free for people to use as we are ad-supported," added Schweitzer.
MovieClub is now accepting members.
MovieClub is a unique social networking site dedicated to movies and movie lovers. As a niche based social media site, it allows members to create top movie lists and reviews, while at the same time integrate with social networking functions. The website also provides daily movie industry news and the latest celebrity happenings.
Commenting on the launch of MovieClub, Founder Kenneth Schweitzer says, "We created a one stop shop for movie fans, a place where regular people can share their movie recommendations and get all the movie information they need, creating the ultimate Movie Club." "And the website will always be free for people to use as we are ad-supported," added Schweitzer.
MovieClub is now accepting members.
Contact
Twit MediaContact
Kenneth Schweitzer
561-531-0618
Kenneth Schweitzer
561-531-0618
Categories