Let's Get the Party Started - Take Your Guests to Dinner in Paris, San Francisco, or Charleston
Home Cuisine, a leading meal delivery service in Louisville, KY, is introducing "Dinner Party In A Box," a new offering for easy home entertainment. This service delivers a four-course, upscale dining experience featuring meals inspired by different cities: a French-themed dinner from Paris, a Low Country meal from Charleston, and an Italian dinner from San Francisco's North Beach.
Louisville, KY, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Home Cuisine, Louisville's premier 20 year old meal deliver service, is excited to announce it's latest innovation designed for effortless entertainment at home. Dinner Party In A Box - a four course, upscale dining experience delivered right to your door. Each box will contain a complete meal from a different city highlighting their best local fare. Paris will have a French themed dinner, Charleston a Low Country themed meal, and San Francisco will have a North Beach inspired Italian dinner.
Co-owner Mae Pike attributes their 20 year success to attentively listening to customer needs. "We've noticed many people want to entertain at home with the same ease as enjoying their Home Cuisine meals," Pike explains.
Initially starting with traditional holiday dinners, becoming an overwhelming success naturally lead to the introduction of the Dinner Party in A Box. "In a world where busy schedules and entertaining collide, there's now no need to wait for a special occasion to invite friends and family over," Pike says.
What's Inside A Dinner Party In A Box?
Each French, Low Country or Italian themed dinner will include:
- Gourmet Entree
- Upscale Appetizer
- Crisp Salad
- Bread & Butter
- Amazing Homemade Dessert
Each order serves eight to ten guests, is fully prepared and is conveniently delivered the host's door. Mae Pike assures, "It's ideal for family gatherings, business meetings, birthdays, graduation or just catching up with old friends. We make entertaining easy and enjoyable."
About Home Cuisine
Home Cuisine, helmed by Mae and Sandy Pike, mother and daugher, has been a premier provider of chef made gourmet meals throughout Louisville and surrounding areas since beginning in 2004. Founded by Sandy Pike, who also created local favorites Jack Fry's, Cafe Society and The Queen of Tarts. Home Cuisine emphasizes the freshest local ingredients and nutritionally balanced meals. Her daughter Mae, with over 25 years of experience in the industry continues to drive the company's innovation and growth.
Need More Information?
For additional information about Dinner Party In A Box, or any Home Cuisine service, please feel free to reach out to us directly.
Mae and Sandy Pike, owners
Home Cuisine
502.896.0667
hello@homecuisineonline.com
www.homecuisineonline.com
Co-owner Mae Pike attributes their 20 year success to attentively listening to customer needs. "We've noticed many people want to entertain at home with the same ease as enjoying their Home Cuisine meals," Pike explains.
Initially starting with traditional holiday dinners, becoming an overwhelming success naturally lead to the introduction of the Dinner Party in A Box. "In a world where busy schedules and entertaining collide, there's now no need to wait for a special occasion to invite friends and family over," Pike says.
What's Inside A Dinner Party In A Box?
Each French, Low Country or Italian themed dinner will include:
- Gourmet Entree
- Upscale Appetizer
- Crisp Salad
- Bread & Butter
- Amazing Homemade Dessert
Each order serves eight to ten guests, is fully prepared and is conveniently delivered the host's door. Mae Pike assures, "It's ideal for family gatherings, business meetings, birthdays, graduation or just catching up with old friends. We make entertaining easy and enjoyable."
About Home Cuisine
Home Cuisine, helmed by Mae and Sandy Pike, mother and daugher, has been a premier provider of chef made gourmet meals throughout Louisville and surrounding areas since beginning in 2004. Founded by Sandy Pike, who also created local favorites Jack Fry's, Cafe Society and The Queen of Tarts. Home Cuisine emphasizes the freshest local ingredients and nutritionally balanced meals. Her daughter Mae, with over 25 years of experience in the industry continues to drive the company's innovation and growth.
Need More Information?
For additional information about Dinner Party In A Box, or any Home Cuisine service, please feel free to reach out to us directly.
Mae and Sandy Pike, owners
Home Cuisine
502.896.0667
hello@homecuisineonline.com
www.homecuisineonline.com
Contact
Home CuisineContact
Mae Pike
502-896-0667
www.homecuisineonline.com
Mae Pike
502-896-0667
www.homecuisineonline.com
Categories