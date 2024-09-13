Compass to Care Welcomes Dave Kunicki as the Chief Development Officer
Compass to Care, a leading organization dedicated to removing transportation barriers for children with cancer, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dave Kunicki to our team as the Chief Development Officer.
Chicago, IL, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Compass to Care, a leading organization dedicated to removing transportation barriers for children with cancer, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dave Kunicki to the team as the Chief Development Officer. He will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission to ensure that every child can access life-saving cancer treatments without the burden of transportation challenges.
Kunicki brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong track record in nonprofit development. With more than 15 years of leadership in the philanthropic sector, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive results and build meaningful relationships with donors looking to make an impact on lives through their philanthropic investments. Kunicki most recently served as the Senior Director of Development for DePaul USA.
"We are excited to have Dave join our team," said Michelle Ernsdorff-May, Compass to Care’s Founder. "His exceptional leadership and extensive experience in nonprofit fundraising will be instrumental in advancing our mission. We are confident that his contributions will help us continue to make a significant impact in the lives of children battling cancer."
"I am honored to join Compass to Care and contribute to such an important cause," commented Kunicki. "I look forward to working with the team to ensure that no child misses out on critical cancer treatments due to transportation barriers."
For more information about Compass to Care and the impact we make in the lives of children with cancer, please visit www.CompassToCare.org or contact Michelle Ernsdorff-May at Michelle@CompassToCare.org.
About Compass to Care: Compass to Care, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, provides free non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) for children battling cancer and living in poverty, ensuring they can access life-saving treatments and clinical trials. Our mission is to improve survival rates and enhance the quality of life for children and their families by covering all travel arrangements, helping them reach hospitals from their homes for essential cancer care.
Kunicki brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong track record in nonprofit development. With more than 15 years of leadership in the philanthropic sector, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive results and build meaningful relationships with donors looking to make an impact on lives through their philanthropic investments. Kunicki most recently served as the Senior Director of Development for DePaul USA.
"We are excited to have Dave join our team," said Michelle Ernsdorff-May, Compass to Care’s Founder. "His exceptional leadership and extensive experience in nonprofit fundraising will be instrumental in advancing our mission. We are confident that his contributions will help us continue to make a significant impact in the lives of children battling cancer."
"I am honored to join Compass to Care and contribute to such an important cause," commented Kunicki. "I look forward to working with the team to ensure that no child misses out on critical cancer treatments due to transportation barriers."
For more information about Compass to Care and the impact we make in the lives of children with cancer, please visit www.CompassToCare.org or contact Michelle Ernsdorff-May at Michelle@CompassToCare.org.
About Compass to Care: Compass to Care, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, provides free non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) for children battling cancer and living in poverty, ensuring they can access life-saving treatments and clinical trials. Our mission is to improve survival rates and enhance the quality of life for children and their families by covering all travel arrangements, helping them reach hospitals from their homes for essential cancer care.
Contact
Compass to Care Childhood Cancer FoundationContact
Michelle Ernsdorff-May
(563) 231-0458
www.compasstocare.org
Michelle Ernsdorff-May
(563) 231-0458
www.compasstocare.org
Categories