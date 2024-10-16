Mateusz Balcerek’s Oscar® Qualifying Sunflower Shares an Extraordinary Story of Resilience in a War-Torn Country

Mateusz Balcerek, a Forbes 30 Under 30 lister, leads an international team in crafting this moving tale of family resilience, with stunning visuals by Łukasz Dziedzic and sound design by the award-winning Formosa Group. The Oscar-qualified short film Sunflower tells the story of his grandmother, Danuta Górecka, who found hope during the horrors of war in 1944.