Jamie Clark’s Newly Released “Beautiful Without Hair” is a Heartwarming Story of a Little Girl’s Experience with the Diagnosis of Alopecia Aerate
“Beautiful Without Hair” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jamie Clark is a charming tale of hope and acceptance as readers explore with a spirited young girl, a dedicated mother, and the many friendly people who help them along their journey with an autoimmune disease.
New York, NY, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Beautiful Without Hair”: an encouraging story for young readers facing a similar diagnosis. “Beautiful Without Hair” is the creation of published author Jamie Clark, a dedicated mother and grandmother with a passion for the arts, including dance.
Clark shares, “A single parent named Ms. Febbie is challenged by the birth of an exceptional little baby girl named, Zola, who ends up having a disease called Alopecia Aerate. A disease that the immune system fights the hair follicles and is not curable. Only ongoing treatments would be the solution to help regrow back the hair loss. Zola was able to face her fears and challenges.
“See how Zola became a beautiful little butterfly her mom always believed in.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jamie Clark’s new book takes a personal look into the complex experience that goes along with an unexpected illness.
Clark offers a heartfelt narrative that encourages and comforts as readers learn about life with Alopecia Aerate.
Consumers can purchase “Beautiful Without Hair” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beautiful Without Hair,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Clark shares, “A single parent named Ms. Febbie is challenged by the birth of an exceptional little baby girl named, Zola, who ends up having a disease called Alopecia Aerate. A disease that the immune system fights the hair follicles and is not curable. Only ongoing treatments would be the solution to help regrow back the hair loss. Zola was able to face her fears and challenges.
“See how Zola became a beautiful little butterfly her mom always believed in.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jamie Clark’s new book takes a personal look into the complex experience that goes along with an unexpected illness.
Clark offers a heartfelt narrative that encourages and comforts as readers learn about life with Alopecia Aerate.
Consumers can purchase “Beautiful Without Hair” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beautiful Without Hair,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories