BBCF and TRHT Partners Celebrate MLK Day and National Day of Racial Healing
BBCF and TRHT Selma Community Partners mark annual observance of MLK Day and National Day of Racial Healing, Jan. 20 & 21.
Selma, AL, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BBCF and TRHT Selma programmatic community partner, The Selma Center for Nonviolence, Truth, and Reconciliation, in partnership with local organizations and community leaders, are proud to announce the MLK2025: From Dream to Action series of events along with the following day’s annual observance of the National Day of Racial Healing (NDORH). These events honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through opportunities for learning, service, and community transformation and continue with the ninth year of consecutive observance of the NDORH. Community is encouraged to join in and participate in these impactful events.
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025 – Virtual Racial Equity Training Time: 11:00 AM (CST)
Location: Online (Registration required at https://bit.ly/JANRET)
This virtual session will provide participants with a blend of historical insight, practical tools, and strategies for advancing racial equity. Don’t miss this opportunity to deepen understanding and commitment to social change.
Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 – Community Service and Art:
#PassAlongTheLove Clothing Giveaway Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Bosco Nutrition Center, 1107-B Griffin Street
Come together to share love and support with those in need. Clothing for men, women, and children will be available.
"Windows of Hope" Community Art Project
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: 1100 Block of Griffin Street
Community is encouraged and welcome to join for a heartwarming art project designed to beautify vulnerable properties and neighborhoods. Be part of this transformative initiative that brings art and hope to the Selma community.
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025 – National Day of Racial Healing Time: 12:00 PM
Location: Selma Center for Nonviolence, Truth, and Reconciliation, 8 Mulberry Road
This event will spotlight ongoing collaborative efforts across the city to foster healing and community prosperity. Partners and community members will gather to reﬂect, strategize, and continue the journey toward equity and reconciliation. Attendees will also get a chance to preview the community healing space on the ground ﬂoor of the Selma Center. Refreshments will be served.
These events are made possible by the collaborative efforts of the Black Belt Community Foundation, the Selma Center for Nonviolence, Truth, and Reconciliation, along with local partners such as the Edmundite Missions, Selma City Schools, the Selma-Dallas County Children’s Policy Alliance and others committed to building a brighter future for Selma and beyond. TRHT Selma is a programmatic partnership supported through a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
For more information or to get involved, contact: D.K. Harris, BBCF Public Relations Director at dharris@blackbeltfound.org or call (334) 526-4539 or email lchatmon@blackbeltfound.org
TRHT Selma Contact: Lydia Chatmon
BBCF, TRHT Selma Program Director
Phone: (334) 526-4539
Email: lchatmon@blackbeltfound.org
