Brenda Edward’s Newly Released "Princess Penny" is a Delightful Tale of Love, Faith, and the Unbreakable Bond Between a Girl and the Dog She Loves
“Princess Penny” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brenda Edward is an engaging story following a young girl’s heartwarming journey of friendship, loss, and unwavering hope as she prays for a reunion with a beloved dog.
Williamstown, NJ, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Princess Penny,” a touching and inspiring story about love, resilience, and faith in the face of life’s challenges, is the creation of published author, Brenda Edward.
Brenda Edward shares, “The Donovan’s life with Princess Penny was exciting. The family quickly fell in love with the dog and her silly antics. Their next-door neighbors grew fond of her too, especially their dog Teddy. It wasn’t long before Anna, her friends and the two dogs became the talk of the town.
“Life was great. Until one fateful day…the day Penny’s owner was discovered. Everyone was heartbroken. The family needed to do what was right; they had to give the dog back.
“Anna was devastated. She didn’t know what else to do but put faith in God that He would reunite them someday. Every day she prayed for the Lord to bring them back together.
“Days turned into weeks. Weeks turned into months. Will Anna ever reunite with Princess Penny?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Edward’s new book shares an emotional narrative for readers of all ages that illustrates the power of faith, hope, and doing what is right even when it is difficult.
Consumers can purchase "Princess Penny" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Princess Penny," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
