New Children's Book "MotiBuddies" Makes Learning About Emotions Fun and Engaging

New Children's Book MotiBuddies Helps Kids Explore Emotions. Created by eight-year-old Livia Siragusa with her parents, Tullio and Colleen Siragusa, MotiBuddies is a fun and engaging book that teaches emotional intelligence through storytelling, activities, and vibrant illustrations. Featuring relatable characters like Sunny and Blaze, the book helps children recognize and express their emotions. Available now on Amazon.