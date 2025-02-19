New Children's Book "MotiBuddies" Makes Learning About Emotions Fun and Engaging
Carolina Forest, SC, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Helping children understand and manage their emotions just got easier. Meet MotiBuddies—a vibrant new book designed to teach emotional intelligence through storytelling and fun activities.
Now available on Amazon, MotiBuddies introduces young readers to a cast of charming characters—Sunny, Droopy, Blaze, Wobbles, Heartly, and Crownie—each representing different emotions to help children recognize and express their feelings in healthy ways.
What makes MotiBuddies even more special? It was created by eight-year-old Livia Siragusa in collaboration with her parents, Tullio and Colleen Siragusa. Combining imaginative storytelling with interactive activities, the book offers coloring pages, journaling prompts, and engaging lessons, making it a valuable resource for Social Emotional Learning (SEL) at home and in classrooms.
"We created MotiBuddies to provide children with relatable characters that make exploring emotions fun and educational," said Tullio Siragusa. "Our goal is to empower kids to understand and express their feelings confidently, while giving parents and educators practical tools to foster emotional intelligence."
Early readers have praised the book for its heartfelt approach and educational value. One reviewer shared, "A must-have for any little one learning to navigate big emotions!" Another described it as "a beautiful teaching aid that makes emotional learning fun and engaging."
Designed for children aged 5 to 10, MotiBuddies is now available for purchase on Amazon. Get your copy today: https://www.amazon.com/MotiBuddies-Livia-Siragusa/dp/B0DWHJ7YBZ/
About the Authors
Livia Siragusa, an eight-year-old artist and storyteller, brought the MotiBuddies characters to life through her vibrant illustrations. Tullio Siragusa is a seasoned business strategist and author, known for integrating emotional intelligence with innovative organizational strategies. Colleen Siragusa, with expertise in child development, ensured the book is both educational and engaging for young readers.
With MotiBuddies, children can learn that all emotions are important—and how to express them in positive, healthy ways.
Contact
MotiBuddiesContact
Colleen Siragusa
(843) 481-5955
https://motibuddies.com/
For review copies or to schedule an interview with the authors, please contact Colleen Siragusa at info@motibuddies.com.
