Hollywood Baskets Showers 2025 Oscar Nominees with Gifts Featuring LA Local Businesses
The recent wildfires that have impacted many businesses in LA. Hollywood Baskets is featuring LA-based businesses in their yearly gift basket honoring nominees.
Los Angeles, CA, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hollywood Baskets, a Los Angeles-based business, has been gifting nominees since 2009. Focus lies on promoting small businesses and carefully procured gifts that have meaning. This year, owner Lisa Gal is focused on promoting LA-based businesses in light of the recent wildfires. Many small businesses are still trying to recover from Covid and now with the recent wildfires many are suffering. The hope is for promotion through movers and shakers in Hollywood.
This year, nominees will all receive amazing gifts from the following LA Business followed by other carefully selected items from around the globe.
The Butcher's Daughter Restaurant (LA)
Phoebe Peacock Scent Bar (LA)
Stefanie Greer Energy Healing (LA)
Firefly Healing Arts & Sciences (LA)
Sozo Heart Candles (LA)
Silked Pillow Sleeve. (LA)
Zumer Sport (LA)
Immortal Beauty Skincare by Christina Fulton (LA)
Music Artist Ella Rossi (LA)
SeaSnax (LA)
Hungry Girl Cookbooks (LA)
Author Joanne Fluke (LA)
Makeup by Sarah Fendrich (California)
Becoming Happy: 30 Ways to Heal Your Mind, Body and Soul book-Kim Somers Egelsee (LA)
Tito's Vodka (TX)
Seasoned Straws (TX) Asombroso Tequila (MX)
Läderach Chocolate (SUI)
Tracie Eaton Art (AUS)
Meno Belly Tea (AUS)
Solea Natural Skincare (OR)
DO Well® - Decluttering and Organizing (CA)
Women Living Fearlessly-Peace Mitchell & Katy Garner (AU)
Women Making a Difference-Peace Mitchell & Katy Garner (AU)
Medium Mari Cartagenova (MA)
Author Laurencia Hoffman-Remember My Name & Fallen Night (MI)
Author Amy Leigh McCorkle- Letters to Daniel (KY)
Poetry Reading: A Modern Day Cinderella, by A. L. Jobrail (US)
All the items are procured by Hollywood Swag Bag in the US & Celebrity & Hollywood Gifting in Australia. Hollywood Swag Bag Celebrity & Hollywood Gifting are in no way affiliated with the Oscars or The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
