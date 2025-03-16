OMWEB Bolsters Global Expansion with Strategic Domain Acquisition
New Delhi, India, March 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a significant move to enhance its global footprint, OMWEB, a leading digital solutions provider, has acquired the premium domain Omweb.com for ₹0.15 million. This acquisition aligns with the company’s broader strategy to strengthen its brand identity, improve digital accessibility, and expand its reach in international markets.
A Journey from Freelance to Global Digital Leadership
Founded on January 17, 2022, by Nikhil Gupta, OMWEB has rapidly evolved from a freelance digital service provider into a full-scale agency specializing in web development, digital marketing, and branding. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, Gupta has successfully positioned the company as a trusted partner for businesses across India, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.
"The acquisition of Omweb.com represents a crucial step in our growth strategy, allowing us to establish a stronger digital presence and provide seamless accessibility to our clients worldwide," said Nikhil Gupta, Founder & CEO of OMWEB.
Enhancing Digital Capabilities and Client Engagement
OMWEB’s comprehensive suite of services includes:
Web Development & UX Design – Creating dynamic, user-friendly websites tailored to business needs.
SEO & Performance Marketing – Implementing data-driven strategies to optimize visibility and engagement.
Branding & Visual Identity – Crafting compelling brand narratives through innovative design.
With the Omweb.com acquisition, OMWEB aims to enhance its global brand positioning, attract a broader audience, and streamline customer engagement, further cementing its role as an industry leader.
Future Outlook: Scaling New Heights in Digital Transformation
Looking ahead, OMWEB plans to expand its service portfolio, integrate AI-driven marketing solutions, and strengthen partnerships in key global markets. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the company continues to redefine digital success for businesses worldwide.
For more information, visit Omweb.com.
Contact
Nikhil Gupta
