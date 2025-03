OMWEB Bolsters Global Expansion with Strategic Domain Acquisition

New Delhi, India, March 16, 2025 --( PR.com )-- In a significant move to enhance its global footprint, OMWEB, a leading digital solutions provider, has acquired the premium domain Omweb.com for ₹0.15 million. This acquisition aligns with the company’s broader strategy to strengthen its brand identity, improve digital accessibility, and expand its reach in international markets.A Journey from Freelance to Global Digital LeadershipFounded on January 17, 2022, by Nikhil Gupta, OMWEB has rapidly evolved from a freelance digital service provider into a full-scale agency specializing in web development, digital marketing, and branding. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, Gupta has successfully positioned the company as a trusted partner for businesses across India, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific."The acquisition of Omweb.com represents a crucial step in our growth strategy, allowing us to establish a stronger digital presence and provide seamless accessibility to our clients worldwide," said Nikhil Gupta, Founder & CEO of OMWEB.Enhancing Digital Capabilities and Client EngagementOMWEB’s comprehensive suite of services includes:Web Development & UX Design – Creating dynamic, user-friendly websites tailored to business needs.SEO & Performance Marketing – Implementing data-driven strategies to optimize visibility and engagement.Branding & Visual Identity – Crafting compelling brand narratives through innovative design.With the Omweb.com acquisition, OMWEB aims to enhance its global brand positioning, attract a broader audience, and streamline customer engagement, further cementing its role as an industry leader.Future Outlook: Scaling New Heights in Digital TransformationLooking ahead, OMWEB plans to expand its service portfolio, integrate AI-driven marketing solutions, and strengthen partnerships in key global markets. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the company continues to redefine digital success for businesses worldwide.For more information, visit Omweb.com.