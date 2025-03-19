New Resort Near Disney Opens: Holiday Inn Resort Kissimmee by the Parks
AD1 is excited to announce that the Holiday Inn Resort Kissimmee by the Parks is open for business, the resort was the former Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center Celebration. This rebranding marks a significant milestone in the property’s ongoing evolution, bringing a new level of hospitality and family-friendly experiences to guests visiting Central Florida and the Disney theme parks.
Orlando, FL, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Conveniently located just minutes from Walt Disney World® and other premier attractions, the newly reflagged Holiday Inn Resort Kissimmee by the Parks will continue to offer top-tier accommodations while introducing the trusted amenities and service standards of the Holiday Inn brand. This transformation aligns with AD1 Global’s commitment to enhancing guest experiences by partnering with renowned hospitality brands.
“This transition is a natural next step in our mission to provide an exceptional full-service stay for our guests,” said Clint Militzer, General Manager at the hotel. “Holiday Inn Resort’s strong brand recognition and guest-centric offerings make it the perfect fit for this property. Our visitors can look forward to upgraded amenities, exciting pet-friendly programming, and the outstanding service they expect.”
Guests will continue to enjoy the resort’s prime location, modern accommodations, and excellent dining options, including Starbucks, Pizzaland, Gulpin Gator Bar, Chuck E Cheese Fun Zone, and Ben’s Pretzels. Additional conveniences include the Lastminute 24-hour market, Tesla demo drives, EV charging stations, and upgraded meeting and wedding spaces. Brand-standard updates will be implemented to ensure a seamless transition into the Holiday Inn Resort Kissimmee by the Parks family.
The official reflagging took place on March 12th, 2025, with celebrations and special promotions planned for guests and visitors. More details on these events will be shared in the coming weeks.
For more information or to book a stay at the Holiday Inn Resort Kissimmee by the Parks, please visit www.holidayinnorlando.com.
Contact
AD1 HospitalityContact
Jon McMillian
954-434-5001
www.ad1hospitality.com
