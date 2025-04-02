.NET 9 Enhances Performance, Security, AI Integration, and Cloud-Native Development Features
Jellyfish Technologies announces .NET 9, featuring performance boosts, AI integration, and cloud-native enhancements. With improved security, .NET Aspire for scalability, and plans for .NET 10, the update strengthens .NET’s role in modern development. Jellyfish Technologies continues to drive innovation in .NET solutions.
Salt Lake City, UT, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jellyfish Technologies, a US and Canadian .NET Development leader, is excited to announce the major release of .NET 9, which introduces revolutionary advancements in performance, security, AI integration, and cloud-native app development. The new release solidifies NET's stature as a top-tier framework for contemporary application development.
Empowering Developers with Next-Gen Performance and Security
.NET 9 introduces significant performance optimizations, reducing execution times and enhancing memory efficiency. With refined Just-In-Time (JIT) compilation and garbage collection improvements, developers can now build high-speed applications with minimal resource consumption. Security has also been strengthened with advanced threat protection features, ensuring safer application environments for businesses worldwide.
AI Integration and Smarter Development Tools
With AI-driven enhancements, .NET 9 enables developers to leverage machine learning and automation seamlessly. The integration of AI-powered code assistance and improved debugging tools streamlines development workflows, helping teams build intelligent applications faster and more efficiently.
Cloud-Native Development with .NET Aspire
Microsoft continues its focus on cloud-native applications with .NET Aspire, providing developers with improved observability, scalability, and containerization support. These features make it easier to deploy and manage applications across cloud platforms, optimizing efficiency for enterprises adopting cloud-first strategies.
.NET 10: Looking Ahead
Microsoft has unveiled plans for .NET 10, focusing on further enhancing performance, security, and developer productivity. The upcoming release aims to streamline development with faster runtime, improved cloud-native support, AI/ML integrations, and updates to .NET MAUI and ASP.NET Core.
Commitment to Security and Performance
Security remains a top priority in .NET development. Recent updates have addressed issues such as Denial-of-Service (DoS) and Remote Code Execution (RCE) exploits, incorporating enhanced mechanisms to detect and mitigate malicious actions, ensuring data integrity and application reliability.
Empowering Businesses Across Industries
These advancements reflect .NET's commitment to providing developers with cutting-edge tools and frameworks, enabling the creation of robust, efficient, and secure applications across various platforms.
About Jellyfish Technologies
Jellyfish Technologies was established in 2011 as a premier software development company serving the United States and Canada when they first started their operations. Jellyfish Technologies functions as a trusted .NET Development Company that assists businesses ranging from startups to SMEs to enterprises to improve their workflow operations and enhance connection with customers while leading digital transition initiatives.
As a trusted partner for .NET Development Company, it merges innovation with technical proficiency. Hire .NET Developer to ensure each solution is customized to optimize web applications, enhance security, and drive business growth. Whether developing from scratch or integrating with existing systems, the team delivers scalable solutions that maximize .NET's potential.
Contact:
Jellyfish Technologies
Phone: +1-760-514-0178
Website: www.jellyfishtechnologies.com
