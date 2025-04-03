"Fetch The Goodness" Joins the Top 10 on Binge Networks, Offering Children Valuable Life Lessons
St. Petersburg, FL, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Binge Networks is introducing Fetch The Goodness, a new children’s series that brings fun, adventure, and valuable life lessons to young audiences. Starring the talented Abigail Knight and Avaleise Adams, this charming show follows the beloved Moppet character, Amy, as she embarks on journeys filled with meaningful lessons and family values.
Designed to inspire and educate, Fetch The Goodness focuses on respect, kindness, and family, beginning with the importance of honoring parents. The show has received praise from parents and educators for its positive messages and has been well-received at homeschool festivals.
Since its debut, Fetch The Goodness has quickly gained popularity, securing a spot in the Top 10 most-watched programs on Binge Networks. This milestone reflects the series’ broad appeal and its ability to engage young audiences with thoughtful storytelling. Streaming now on Binge Networks, the series continues to reach families looking for content that entertains and educates.
“We are excited to bring Fetch The Goodness to Binge Networks and share its message with audiences,” said Bonnie Bruderer, CEO at Binge Networks. “The series offers not only entertainment but also teaches important values that children can take with them.”
Parents and educators alike have highlighted Fetch The Goodness for its thoughtful themes, making it a strong addition to children’s programming. As platforms seek content that is both educational and entertaining, Fetch The Goodness stands out as a solid option for families.
Discover why Fetch The Goodness is one of the Top 10 most-watched programs on Binge Networks. Let your children enjoy engaging adventures while learning meaningful life lessons. Watch it now at TryBinge.tv.
