SaFiSpa Launches Non-Toxic Candle Collection for a Cleaner, Healthier Home
SaFiSpa LLC introduces a Non-Toxic Soy & Beeswax Candle Collection, offering a safer, eco-friendly alternative to traditional candles. Made with natural soy wax, American beeswax, and essential oils, these clean-burning candles are free from paraffin and synthetic additives. Featuring nature-inspired scents, SaFiSpa emphasizes sustainability with biodegradable materials and non-toxic wicks. The brand also offers essential oils, body lotion, and skincare products.
Valley Stream, NY, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As concerns over indoor air quality grow, SaFiSpa LLC is offering a healthier, eco-friendly approach to home fragrance with its Non-Toxic Soy & Beeswax Candle Collection. Founded in 2024, the Long Island-based brand creates luxurious, clean-burning candles made from natural soy wax, American-sourced beeswax, and toxin-free essential oils — eliminating paraffin, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances commonly found in traditional candles.
Clean, Sustainable Fragrance
Unlike petroleum-based candles that may release harmful toxins, SaFiSpa’s handcrafted collection provides a clean, long-lasting burn while supporting a healthier indoor environment. The candles feature biodegradable materials and cotton and wood wicks free from metals or chemicals, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to sustainability and well-being.
Nature-Inspired Scents
Each fragrance is carefully blended to enhance ambiance and relaxation:
Rose & Vetiver – Warm and grounding
Lavender Vanilla – Soothing and creamy
Sandalwood & Amber – Rich and warm
Citrus & Bergamot – Bright and refreshing
Passion Fruit & Caribbean Spice – Tropical and exotic
Customizable Gift Sets for Special Occasions
In addition to individual candles, SaFiSpa offers personalized gift sets for weddings, birthdays, corporate gifts, and other special occasions. Customers can customize fragrances and packaging to create meaningful, eco-conscious gifts.
Expanding the SaFiSpa Experience
Beyond candles, SaFiSpa provides premium essential oils, body lotions, and natural skincare, all crafted with plant-based ingredients for a holistic self-care experience.
"Luxury and sustainability should go hand in hand," said Nicole Peters Devis, Founder of SaFiSpa. "Our mission is to create high-quality products that enhance well-being while respecting the environment."
For more information or to explore the full collection, visit SaFiSpa.com.
Media Contact:
Nicole Peters
SaFiSpa LLC
Email: customercare@safispa.com
Phone: 631-401-0429
Website: SaFiSpa.com
Clean, Sustainable Fragrance
Unlike petroleum-based candles that may release harmful toxins, SaFiSpa’s handcrafted collection provides a clean, long-lasting burn while supporting a healthier indoor environment. The candles feature biodegradable materials and cotton and wood wicks free from metals or chemicals, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to sustainability and well-being.
Nature-Inspired Scents
Each fragrance is carefully blended to enhance ambiance and relaxation:
Rose & Vetiver – Warm and grounding
Lavender Vanilla – Soothing and creamy
Sandalwood & Amber – Rich and warm
Citrus & Bergamot – Bright and refreshing
Passion Fruit & Caribbean Spice – Tropical and exotic
Customizable Gift Sets for Special Occasions
In addition to individual candles, SaFiSpa offers personalized gift sets for weddings, birthdays, corporate gifts, and other special occasions. Customers can customize fragrances and packaging to create meaningful, eco-conscious gifts.
Expanding the SaFiSpa Experience
Beyond candles, SaFiSpa provides premium essential oils, body lotions, and natural skincare, all crafted with plant-based ingredients for a holistic self-care experience.
"Luxury and sustainability should go hand in hand," said Nicole Peters Devis, Founder of SaFiSpa. "Our mission is to create high-quality products that enhance well-being while respecting the environment."
For more information or to explore the full collection, visit SaFiSpa.com.
Media Contact:
Nicole Peters
SaFiSpa LLC
Email: customercare@safispa.com
Phone: 631-401-0429
Website: SaFiSpa.com
Contact
Safispa LLCContact
Nicole Peters
631-401-0429
https://safispa.com/
Nicole Peters
631-401-0429
https://safispa.com/
Multimedia
Categories