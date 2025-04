SaFiSpa Launches Non-Toxic Candle Collection for a Cleaner, Healthier Home

Valley Stream, NY, April 03, 2025 --( PR.com )-- As concerns over indoor air quality grow, SaFiSpa LLC is offering a healthier, eco-friendly approach to home fragrance with its Non-Toxic Soy & Beeswax Candle Collection . Founded in 2024, the Long Island-based brand creates luxurious, clean-burning candles made from natural soy wax, American-sourced beeswax, and toxin-free essential oils — eliminating paraffin, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances commonly found in traditional candles.Clean, Sustainable FragranceUnlike petroleum-based candles that may release harmful toxins, SaFiSpa’s handcrafted collection provides a clean, long-lasting burn while supporting a healthier indoor environment. The candles feature biodegradable materials and cotton and wood wicks free from metals or chemicals, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to sustainability and well-being.Nature-Inspired ScentsEach fragrance is carefully blended to enhance ambiance and relaxation:Rose & Vetiver – Warm and groundingLavender Vanilla – Soothing and creamySandalwood & Amber – Rich and warmCitrus & Bergamot – Bright and refreshingPassion Fruit & Caribbean Spice – Tropical and exoticCustomizable Gift Sets for Special OccasionsIn addition to individual candles, SaFiSpa offers personalized gift sets for weddings, birthdays, corporate gifts, and other special occasions. Customers can customize fragrances and packaging to create meaningful, eco-conscious gifts.Expanding the SaFiSpa ExperienceBeyond candles, SaFiSpa provides premium essential oils, body lotions, and natural skincare, all crafted with plant-based ingredients for a holistic self-care experience."Luxury and sustainability should go hand in hand," said Nicole Peters Devis, Founder of SaFiSpa. "Our mission is to create high-quality products that enhance well-being while respecting the environment."For more information or to explore the full collection, visit SaFiSpa.com Media Contact:Nicole PetersSaFiSpa LLCEmail: customercare@safispa.comPhone: 631-401-0429Website: SaFiSpa.com