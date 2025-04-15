The Inaugural NatGas To Power Forum Takes Place on Nov. 10-11, 2025, in San Antonio, TX, by the Producers of the Long-Successful LDC Gas Forum Series
AI Data Centers consume huge amounts of power–a new event explains why natgas is the preferred fuel to produce power for AI Data Centers, including details about sourcing, transporting & selling natgas.
Houston, TX, April 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The phenomena of new AI Data Centers has burst onto the scene as a remarkable evolution impacting technology, geopolitics, the economy, and energy. The tremendous projections for growth in electricity demand attributed to development of AI Data Centers will stretch the capabilities of the existing electric grid. In the race to capture market share, AI Data Center developers are seeking the optimal way to power facilities quickly, economically, and reliably. Natural gas meets the required criteria and has quickly emerged as the preferred energy source to fuel power generation for the incremental required electricity.
The newness of the AI Data Center evolution leaves entities involved in facility development scrambling to learn about opportunities, requirements, and intricacies of securing electricity to satisfy demand. While natural gas is the ideal fuel for power generation, it is a complex industry, requiring a working knowledge of its unique value chain. Accordingly, there is an obvious need for prospective AI Data Center market participants to gain an understanding about what is involved in utilizing natural gas to generate incremental power. The NatGas To Power Forum is a new purpose-built gathering serving as the ideal vehicle to quickly and efficiently learn, understand, and takeaway actionable insights about all aspects of the natural gas commercial value chain. Designed as the industry’s premier gathering bringing together professionals involved in this unique market segment, the event is much more than simply a conference, with participants routinely negotiating commercial transactions during the event.
The Format for the NatGas To Power Forum consists of 2 1/2 days of Presentations and moderated Panels providing topical content and insight from industry leaders and subject matter experts. In addition, The Program also allocates multiple sessions of dedicated time for networking, to facilitate discussion, including with speakers, and to meet and connect with existing and prospective customers and key product/service suppliers.
The Agenda for the NatGas To Power Forum is structured to explore market opportunities and implications, spanning the value chain, from a commercial perspective. Topics include all aspects of monetizing transactions to develop and sustain the capability to utilize natural gas to generate electricity to serve AI data centers. Key topics include:
§ Electricity supply criteria (reliability, affordability, security, time to market)
§ Contracting for Natural Gas supply acquisition
§ Contracting for pipeline transportation of Natural Gas supply from source to market
§ Commercial intricacies of natural gas-fueled power generation
§ Structuring agreements to sell electricity to end use operators
§ AI Data Center Site strategies and considerations
§ Utility supplied electricity vs. self-generated on-site power
§ Electric grid connection considerations
§ Policy/regulatory/legal considerations
§ Technology innovations
§ Competing demand sources for incremental electricity
§ Identifying key stakeholders across the value chain (nat gas producers, marketers, pipelines, utilities, grid operators, power generators, major technology firms, data center owner/operators, developers, policymakers, etc.)
Registration for the NatGas To Power Forum is now open. Register at https://www.ldcgasforums.com/ngtp/. Sponsorships and Speaking opportunities are also available. This Forum focuses on NatGas to Power, while six other LDC Gas Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent.
Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate events that facilitate face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this expectation. The Forums have been the venue of choice for thousands of participants for decades.
The NatGas To Power Forum, LDC Gas Forums (4), Gulf Coast Energy Forum, and US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum series consists of seven annual events, each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a well-structured event that delivers insights into critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG, natural gas power generation, and emerging energy markets, but in addition, provide participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to complete commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry experts focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include: natural gas market fundamentals (supply/demand) and price forecasting; LNG exports; natural gas power generation demand (incl. AI Data Centers); gas/electric coordination; natural gas infrastructure additions; energy policy, regulation and legal; Mexico natural gas exports; natural gas end user perspectives; virtual pipeline solutions; technology innovations for energy; energy evolution/additions providing supply security, affordability, and lower carbon alternatives (incl. certified gas, RNG, CCS).
Participants at the Forums include C-Suite market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all segments of the commercial natural gas value chain including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service/product providers, as well as policy makers, regulators and market analysts. Multiple dedicated networking sessions give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market.
The LDC Gas Forums: Southeast, Northeast, Energy Innovations: Rockies & West, Mid-Continent, Gulf Coast Energy Forum, NatGas to Power Forum, and the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum.
Where the Natural Gas Industry Gathers: Networking - Insights - Deal-Making
Christy Coleman
713-343-1873
www.ldcgasforums.com
