New Website Book Strut Turns Readers Into Gatekeepers for Unknown Authors
Book Strut makes is possible for readers to think any book into existence, deciding the next bestseller.
Charlotte, NC, April 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Self-publishing has never been easier--authors can upload a manuscript to digital outlets in minutes and reach global audiences without the approval of gatekeepers. Yet marketing those titles remains the greatest hurdle for indie writers, who often struggle to secure visibility amid the 2.2 million books released each year. (UNESCO)
Enter Book Strut, an AI-driven discovery platform invented by author Rico Sims. With its proprietary algorithm, Book Strut matches reader-entered ideas (e.g., Time travel, Sophisticated bank robbery, Teleporting detective) to author-assigned themes, ranking titles by how prominently each idea features in their books. This human-curated tagging, enhanced by AI semantic search, ensures the intent and context can be matched even when search terms differ and even when they don't actually appear on any of the pages.
"The book publishing industry does not often enjoy transformational improvements," said Sims. "With Book Strut, dicovery happens the moment a reader enters their own ideas for a book, and that's a monumental improvement because it now puts the onus on the reader to do the targeting."
Readers search for free--no login required--while authors list one title at no cost. For more features, readers will need to sign up and authors will need to upgrade to a premium subscription. The reciprocal matching between reader and author ideas makes it possible for Book Strut to host a personalized marketing event with each search result.
By subtracting an author's fame and advertising budget, Book Strut levels the playing field. Unknown debut authors can outrank household names if their thematic fit is stronger. Because any number of readers can think-up the same book at any given time, this can catapult a hidden gem onto bestseller lists overnight. This democratization of discovery promises to reshape how books rise and fall in the digital marketplace.
Book Strut is now open to authors and publishers of English-language titles. Readers worldwide will gain full access on August 1, 2025.
About Book Strut
Founded by Rico Sims in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Book Strut is an AI-powered book discovery engine that blends user-entered ideas with author-assigned themes. The site allows every reader to imagine their own bestseller. Their slogan: Discovery is Guaranteed.
Contact
Book StrutContact
Rico Sims
704-930-4216
bookstrut.com
