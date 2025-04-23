Dealing With Debt Launches First-of-Its-Kind Financial Wellness Platform
A Judgment-Free Social Space for Confidence, Community, and Real-World Rewards
Baltimore, MD, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of Financial Literacy Month, Dealing With Debt proudly launches its groundbreaking social learning platform—a digital space designed to help individuals overcome financial stress, build confidence, and create lasting financial stability. The platform combines expert guidance, practical tools, and a safe, anonymous community to support users wherever they are on their financial journey.
At a time when nearly 70% of Americans report feeling anxious about their finances, and more than one in three struggle to make regular debt payments, the platform arrives at a pivotal moment in the national conversation on financial wellness.
“Financial literacy cannot be a one-time transaction—it’s a lifelong quest,” said Addison Wiggin, Board Member. “We’ve built a platform that not only meets people where they are but evolves with them. Being part of our community means getting the encouragement, clarity, and connection needed to build confidence and achieve lasting stability.”
Built for Real Life
The Dealing With Debt platform offers:
● Expert-led financial education covering topics from budgeting basics to employment
success to personal wellness.
● Gamified learning experiences, where users earn points, unlock achievements, and
redeem real-world rewards like coffee, transit credits, and essential goods.
● Anonymous, stigma-free community interaction, allowing users to ask questions, share
stories, and learn from others without fear, shame or judgment.
● Mobile-first accessibility—completely free and open to anyone looking to improve their financial future on their own terms.
From emotional stress to chronic health impacts, the consequences of debt extend well beyond dollars and cents. By blending education, community support, and positive reinforcement, this platform is uniquely positioned to drive long-term financial behavior change—at scale.
Early Traction: A Signal of Market Readiness
Just weeks before launch, Dealing With Debt secured its first partner and began onboarding community members on March 25, 2025—a milestone that underscores growing demand for inclusive, community-first financial literacy tools.
“There’s clearly a need for financial wellness tools where impact is measurable,” said Desmond Stinnie, Chief Innovation Officer. “Securing our first partner validates what we’ve built—and we’re just getting started.”
Dealing With Debt expects to rollout partnerships with several educational institutions, corporations, and various member-based organizations across the country.
Reframing Debt as a Public Health Challenge
Unlike other public health issues, financial stress is often suffered in silence. Dealing With Debt reframes debt not as a personal failure, but as a systemic challenge that can be addressed through ongoing education, connection, and compassionate support.
“Debt is deeply personal, but it’s also deeply social,” added Stinnie. “This platform makes financial literacy accessible and emotionally safe—two things that have been missing.”
Join the Movement
The platform is now live at www.dealingwithdebt.org, with new content, podcast episodes, and discussion forums launching each week. Whether you're recovering from a financial crisis or just beginning your journey toward better money habits, Dealing With Debt offers a place to grow—and a community to grow with.
Contact
Barbara Sanchez
512-807-0696
dealingwithdebt.org
