"Poems of Life, Happiness, and Sorrow": A Soulful Journey Through Love, Loss, and Hope
Poems of Life, Happiness, and Sorrow is Susan Hamilton's heartfelt debut collection, offering a powerful and deeply personal journey through the emotional spectrum of the human experience.
New York, NY, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- By Susan Hamilton, Published by The Authors Central
Poems of Life, Happiness, and Sorrow is the heartfelt debut collection by Susan Hamilton, offering a powerful and deeply personal journey through the emotional spectrum of human experience. With honesty and grace, the collection moves through the quiet corners of sorrow, the strength found in joy, and the beauty tucked inside life’s most fragile moments.
From reflections on nature and aging to the ache of missing someone and the healing power of faith, Hamilton’s work speaks to readers across generations and walks of life. Her voice is both gentle and grounded, weaving together poetic snapshots that encourage introspection, compassion, and gratitude.
“My hope is that you are blessed from reading this book,” Hamilton says.
Poems of Life, Happiness, and Sorrow is set for release in April 2025 and will be available on Amazon and other major platforms in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats.
About the Author
Susan Hamilton writes with the belief that poetry is a vessel for healing and honesty. Her poems, rich with emotion and spiritual insight, offer comfort and connection to those navigating the ups and downs of life. This is her first published collection.
Publisher
Poems of Life, Happiness, and Sorrow is published by The Authors Central, a publishing house committed to promoting meaningful, authentic voices. Known for supporting writers who value creative expression and personal storytelling, The Authors Central proudly adds Hamilton’s debut to its growing list of powerful literary works.
Media Inquiries
For interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact:
Susan Hamilton
Email: susanhamilton0101@gmail.com
Phone: (406) 396-8270
Book Details
Title: Poems of Life, Happiness, and Sorrow
Author: Susan Hamilton
Genre: Poetry
Release Date: April 2025
Publisher: The Authors Central
Formats: Hardcover, Paperback, eBook
Available on: Amazon and other major book platforms
