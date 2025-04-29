The Authors Central Announces the Upcoming Release of "Rockets' Red Glare," by Ivon Blum
The Authors Central, a publisher dedicated to quality storytelling, announces the upcoming release of Rockets' Red Glare by Ivon Blum, a historical maritime novel set during the War of 1812. The book will be available on Amazon and other major platforms in May 2025.
New York, NY, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rockets' Red Glare follows Samuel "Codder" Copeland, a young man who joins the U.S. frigate Cougar under Captain Brian Savage after witnessing the death of his father at the hands of a British frigate. Tasked with disrupting British trade routes around Cape Horn, Codder and his crew must navigate both treacherous waters and the pursuit of the British frigate Cordelia.
Inspired by the real-life voyage of the U.S. frigate Essex and literary works like Patrick O’Brian’s Far Side of the World, Blum’s novel offers a rare American perspective in a genre often dominated by British narratives.
"I wanted to create a story that captures not only the danger and complexity of maritime life during this period but also the uniquely American spirit," said Blum. "Readers who enjoy historical accuracy combined with adventure will find something special here."
Ivon Blum, a retired Los Angeles lawyer and author, is known for combining historical precision with immersive storytelling. His previous works include River of Souls, exploring the California Gold Rush, and Code Talkers, focusing on Navajo Code Talkers during WWII, researched through firsthand interviews and community immersion.
Blum, an avid sailor and historical fiction enthusiast, cites authors like C.S. Forester, Patrick O'Brian, Alexander Kent, and Dudley Pope as inspirations. "Happiness is the tiller of your boat in one hand and a fly rod in the other," Blum said, reflecting the spirit that informs much of his writing.
About The Authors Central
The Authors Central is an independent publishing house committed to amplifying bold narratives and authentic voices. With a focus on quality writing across diverse genres, the company supports authors in bringing distinctive stories to a global audience.
Media Inquiries
For interviews, review copies, or further information, please contact:
Steve Blum – Public Contact for Ivon Blum
???? Email: stevejblum@comcast.net
???? Phone: (916) 275-6464
Book Details
Title: Rockets' Red Glare
Author: Ivon Blum
Genre: Historical Fiction
Release Date: May 2025
Publisher: The Authors Central
Available on: Amazon and major book platforms
