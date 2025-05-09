Shero Comics Launches "Squad Goals" on Webtoon - a Bold Cheer Comic Where Cheerleaders Wear Ankle Monitors
Finally, a Webtoon Where Girls of Color Run the Show—Squad Goals Sticks the Landing.
Los Angeles, CA, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shero Comics, the award-winning multimedia company known for empowering girls and women of color through comic books, games, and animation has officially launched Squad Goals on Webtoon as part of the 2025 Webtoon Contest. With 8 episodes now live in the Comedy category, the series is already gaining attention for its sharp wit, cultural relevance, and fearless storytelling.
While many Webtoon titles focus on romance, fantasy, or slice-of-life themes, Squad Goals shakes things up with a high-energy mix of crime, comedy, and redemption—set against the unexpected backdrop of a cheer squad inside a juvenile detention center in Dallas, Texas. It's a unique mashup that turns traditional tropes upside down while injecting real-world stakes, complex characters, and laugh-out-loud moments.
Created by Shero Comics founder Shequeta L. Smith, Squad Goals follows Faith Walker, a former UCA cheer champ who’s unexpectedly recruited to coach a group of rebellious girls at the Wiley Moon Juvenile Detention Center. Their sentence? Join the cheer squad—or get shipped off to the notorious “Baby Rikers” down the street. Packed with attitude, laughs, and heart, the series is a genre-bending ride that’s striking a chord with young women of color who rarely see themselves reflected in traditional cheer stories.
“It’s Bring It On meets Orange Is the New Black—if the girls had edge, attitude, and ankle monitors. I wanted to write something that made you laugh, but also made you root for the girl’s society gave up on,” says Smith.
With its unapologetically bold cast, unique setting, and satirical twist on team dynamics, Squad Goals stands out as one of the few Webtoon series that speaks directly to marginalized youth—especially girls who have been overlooked, underestimated, or labeled as “too much.”
Fans can support Squad Goals in the Webtoon Contest by reading, liking, and commenting on the free episodes now available. New episodes continue to roll out daily, leading up to the 10-episode season finale.
Read now: https://bit.ly/455d1Am
For more information Shero Comics, visit www.sherocomics.com or www.shequeta.com.
Katie Wells
818-970-9976
www.sherocomics.com
