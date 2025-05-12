Award-Winning Bilingual Picture Book "Where Nopalitos Grow" Brings Mexican Culture to Life for Young Readers
Blending heart, heritage, and imagination, this award finalist children’s book follows a boy’s dreamy journey to his grandmother’s village in Mexico — available now in paperback and Kindle.
Camarillo, CA, May 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Award Finalist Bilingual Picture Book Celebrates Family, Dreams, and Mexican Heritage
Author and artist Irma Linda Hersel announces the continued success of her debut children’s book, Where Nopalitos Grow, a bilingual picture book inspired by her childhood memories in her grandmother’s village in Mexico. Now available in paperback and Kindle, the book was recently named a finalist in the 2024 Best Book Awards by American Book Fest.
Written for readers ages 4–9, Where Nopalitos Grow follows a young boy named Roberto as he dreams of his abuelita’s warm and magical home. With vibrant illustrations and heartwarming prose, the story celebrates culture, imagination, and the love that connects families across borders and generations.
The book includes Spanish vocabulary, a hidden heart-shaped cactus fruit (tuna) challenge, and access to a free downloadable activity pack that extends the reading experience with coloring pages, word games, and a cactus salad recipe. These resources are designed to support parents, teachers, and librarians looking for engaging, multicultural materials.
Irma Linda Hersel is a first-generation Mexican American from Holland, Michigan, now living in Camarillo, California. She holds a BFA from Kendall College of Art & Design and an MBA from California Lutheran University. Through Where Nopalitos Grow, she brings her artistic roots and cultural pride to young readers in a uniquely personal way.
Learn more at www.irmawrites.com or purchase the book on Amazon at www.amazon.com/dp/B0CMZH31GN.
