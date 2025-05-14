OMWEB Broadens Digital Service Capabilities Across Web Development, Marketing, and IT Solutions
Delhi, India, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OMWEB, a technology solutions firm, has announced a broadened portfolio of digital services, reflecting the growing demand for integrated online platforms and business support tools. The company now provides a wide range of services spanning website development, digital marketing, marketplace management, and IT infrastructure.
Web Development Services Covering Varied Requirements
OMWEB’s web development capabilities include both basic and complex builds —ranging from static websites to full-scale eCommerce platforms. The firm supports development on a variety of content management systems (CMS), including WordPress, Shopify, BigCommerce, Drupal, Magento, and Joomla, depending on client requirements.
In addition to full websites, OMWEB delivers tailored landing pages, often supported by visual design elements such as logos, banners, and digital assets for marketing campaigns.
Digital Marketing and Marketplace Support
With businesses increasingly shifting online, OMWEB offers digital marketing support aimed at helping organizations reach target audiences more effectively. Services include strategy development and implementation across various digital channels.
For sellers on major online marketplaces, the company provides end-to-end account management—covering creation, optimization, and performance tracking — allowing clients to streamline operations and improve visibility across platforms.
Creative and Design Services
The firm also addresses creative needs through graphic design services including branding assets, social media visuals, and promotional banners. A separate design offering provides customized digital invitations for personal and cultural events such as weddings, Diwali, Holi, and other festivals.
Infrastructure and Hosting Solutions
To support digital operations, OMWEB offers a suite of IT services including domain registration and transfer, reseller and cloud hosting, WordPress and CMS hosting, virtual private servers (VPS), AWS setup, and business communication tools like Google Workspace. Security is addressed through SSL certification and Digicert solutions.
OMWEB’s diversified service model reflects a shift toward integrated digital support, enabling clients to manage online presence, performance, and infrastructure within a single framework.
Contact
Nikhil Gupta
